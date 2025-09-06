Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Written Update September 6: Pari Tricks Sandhya Into Spilling Coffee On Her Books, Manipulates Ajay

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Episode 40, Written Update:

Vikram tells Noina about his marriage, revealing why it fell apart. He shares how he and his spouse fought every day, and that parting ways was the best decision. Noina then asks Mihir for his opinion. He responds that marriage is indeed tough and challenging, but some people work hard to nurture their relationships. He adds that he feels lucky when it comes to his own marriage. Tulsi says that separation should always be the last option, not the first, something people seem to be doing these days.

Later, Tulsi goes to check on Nandini after she refuses to eat dinner. She manages to convince Nandini and feeds her in her bedroom. Noina questions Mihir about Nandini’s wellbeing since Tulsi has been away from the dining table for a while. Mihir gets up to see where Tulsi is and Tulsi, still upset with Mihir, explains that Nandini is hurt because of him and cannot sit with guests and enjoy the meal. Mihir points out that Nandini is living comfortably at Shanti Niketan, while their daughter Pari is at her in-laws’ house.

When Mihir joins the dinner, Vikram asks about the argument. Mihir explains that sometimes Tulsi does not understand him. Usually, they share a good understanding, but when it comes to their children, their thoughts often clash.

Meanwhile, Sandhya complains to Indira about Pari, saying that she has started behaving differently, makes excuses about studying but does not actually study, and expects others to do her work. She adds that Pari shows no concern for the family or responsibilities and is behaving rudely. Indira becomes furious and blames Ajay. Pari, overhearing this, cunningly thinks to herself that she hopes her mother-in-law takes action against her, exactly what she wants.

Later, Mihir confides in Vikram about his struggles with Tulsi, saying he is tired of fulfilling all the roles expected of a man. He feels a man’s life is far more difficult than a woman’s, as people often say. Mihir then asks Vikram about his feelings for Noina. Vikram admits it is one-sided love, as she is not interested in him. Mihir advises him that love requires patience and, if approached respectfully, God will take care of the rest. Noina overhears this and recalls all her moments with Mihir.

Sandhya brings hot coffee to Pari, who is studying in her room. Pari cleverly places her slippers in Sandhya’s path, causing her to slip and spill the coffee over her notes. Pari lashes out at Sandhya, accusing her of seeking revenge because Tulsi put her husband, Ajay, in jail. Indira, standing outside Pari’s room, hears everything and yells at her. She scolds Pari, saying Sandhya only helps her by bringing coffee, tea, and anything else she asks for, and that Pari is treating everyone like servants. Hearing Indira shout, Ajay enters. Pari quickly runs to him, faking tears, complains, and takes her side in the argument.

As Noina leaves Shanti Niketan, strong winds blow once again, and her saree gets stuck in a tulsi plant, just like the first time she entered the estate. To free herself, she uproots the plant, shocking Tulsi.

However, as Noina exits, Tulsi reflects that the tulsi plant's roots are strong, symbolising that nothing and no one can uproot them.