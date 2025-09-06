Rise And Fall FULL Contestants List: Dhanashree Verma, Pawan Singh & Others Participate In Ashneer Grover’s Show

By: Shefali Fernandes | September 06, 2025
Comedian and actor Kiku Sharda, currently seen on The Great Indian Show with Kapil Sharma, has joined Ashneer Grover’s reality show, which premiered on September 6, 2025.
Singer Aditya Narayan, son of Udit Narayan, is one of the contestants on the show, which is based on the British series of the same name hosted by Greg James.
Dhanashree Verma, ex-wife of Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, who made headlines for her divorce, is currently seen on the reality show.
Entertainment journalist Nayandeep Rakshit, who has over 10 years of experience in journalism, will be seen in a new avatar on the show.
Dancer Noorin Sha, also known as Noor, is a content creator with 313K Instagram followers and was recently seen in Munawar Faruqui's The Society.
Rapper and songwriter Bali, a desi hip-hop artist from New Delhi, is known for his sarcastic and comedic style in his songs.
Aarush Bhola, 26, a fitness influencer and vlogger, inspires his 3.4M Instagram followers with fitness tips and his personal weight loss transformation.
Arbaz Patel, previously seen in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5, also participated in Splitsvilla X5, where he was recognised as one of the strongest contestants.
Television actor Arjun Bijlani, who has often stayed away from shows like Bigg Boss, has decided to participate in Rise and Fall, which will span for 42 days.
Akriti Negi, who won Splitsvilla X5 with her ex-boyfriend Jaswant Bopanna and was also seen in Roadies, was known as the ringmaster of her season.
Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh recently made headlines for inappropriately touching actress Anjali Raghav on her waist during a public event in Lucknow promoting their recently released song Saiya Seva Kare.
Wrestler Sangeeta Phogat is also a contestant on Rise and Fall.
Anaya Bangar, daughter of cricketer-turned-coach Sanjay Bangar, transitioned from Aryan Bangar and is now inspiring many through her cricket career and journey.
Aahana Kumra, who has acted in several movies and web series, will get a chance to showcase a different side of her personality on the show.
Actress Kubbra Sait, recently seen in Son of Sardaar 2, rose to fame with her role as Kukoo, a transgender woman, in the thriller series Sacred Games, where she co-starred with Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.