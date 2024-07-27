Arjun Kapoor Protects Malaika Arora From Crowd After Sitting Separately At Delhi Event Amid Breakup Rumours; Watch INSIDE Video

In a surprising turn of events, actors Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were spotted together at a recent fashion event in Delhi amid rumours of their breakup. Several pictures and videos of Arjun and Malaika walking the ramp have been doing the rounds on social media platforms. Despite arriving separately and not appearing on the ramp together, their presence together sparked buzz among attendees as well as netizens.

Arjun confidently walked the ramp at the fashion extravaganza, showcasing a stylish ensemble, while Malaika watched him from the sidelines. On the other hand, Malaika walked the ramp with actor Rahul Khanna.

During the event, Arjun was also seen playing a protective role towards Malaika, ensuring her comfort amidst the crowd. In the now-viral videos, he is spotted shielding Malaika as she walked past him. Videos also show the former couple sitting separately in the front row.

Speculations about the status of their relationship had intensified in recent months, with reports swirling about a possible split. Their separate appearance at the event and almost zero interaction with each other have only added fuel to the fire.

Both Arjun and Malaika have consistently remained tight-lipped about their relationship status and they've let their actions do the talking. So far, neither has officially confirmed nor denied the rumours circulating about their breakup.

A report in Pinkvilla had stated that Malaika and Arjun parted ways "respectfully" and the two have decided to remain cordial. "They had a long, loving, fruitful relationship that has unfortunately run its course now. That doesn’t mean there is any bad blood between them. They respect each other hugely and have been a pillar of strength for each other," they quoted a source.

Malaika and Arjun began dating in 2018 and they never shied away from acknowledging their relationship in public.