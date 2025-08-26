FIR Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone For Allegedly Promoting Faulty Vehicles

Instagram: Shah Rukh Khan / Deepika Padukone

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have made it to the headlines for the wrong reason. An FIR has been filed against SRK, Deepika, and six other people from Hyundai in a fraud case involving a vehicle with alleged manufacturing defects. The complaint has been filed by Kirti Singh, a resident of Bharatpur, Rajasthan.

According to Bhaskar English, Singh, in his complaint, has stated that he purchased the Hyundai company's Alcazar car in June 2022 for Rs 23 lakh 97 thousand 353, and soon, there were technical issues in it. He had bought the car from Malwa Auto Sales Private Limited, Kundli, Sonipat (Haryana).

He said, "After driving the car for 6-7 months, technical faults started appearing. It would make noise and vibrate when driven at high speeds. The car shows malfunction signs on the engine management system." When Singh contacted the agency about the issue, he was told that this is a manufacturing defect of this car model and cannot be fixed.

Singh first took the matter to the CJM Court No. 2 in Bharatpur as a private complaint. But, the court directed Mathura Gate police station to register an FIR under Section 420 (cheating) and other relevant sections.

Mathura Gate police station has started an investigation.

Shah Rukh Khan has been associated with the car brand since 1998, and Deepika became a brand ambassador in December 2023. The two featured in an ad together in 2024. Last year, the Supreme Court ordered that both advertisers and endorsers would be responsible for misleading advertisements.

Till now, neither Deepika or Shah Rukh Khan has shared any statement regarding the complaint filed against them.