 Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone's Daughter Dua's Video Goes Viral, Netizens Slam Uploader
Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone's Daughter Dua's Video Goes Viral, Netizens Slam Uploader

A video of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's daughter Dua has gone viral on social media. In the now-deleted video, Dua was seen sitting on Deepika's lap, but as soon as the actress saw someone filming then, she asked the person to stop it. However, the video was still uploaded on social media platforms. Read on to know more...

Sachin TUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 10:56 PM IST
article-image
File photo of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone | Varinder Chawla

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have not yet revealed the face of their daughter, Dua. After she was born, the couple had called the paparazzi to their home and requested them not to click their little munchkin, and the paps had agreed to it. But now, a video of Dua has gone viral on social media.

In the now-deleted video, Dua was seen sitting on the lap of Deepika, and the actress was spotted wearing on off-white outfit, with her face covered with a mask. As soon as she saw someone filming them, Deepika gestured with her hand and asked the person to stop recording.

However, the video was still uploaded on social media.

article-image

Netizens Slam The Social Media Account

The account that has posted the video is getting slammed by other netizens. An X user replied, "Hey please Delete the video as both Ranveer and Deepika have strictly restricted pictures of their daughter (sic)."

Another X user tweeted, I don't think you should be posting this especially if the parents haven't given consent. Doesn't matter if she's a celeb baby but she's too young and this is morally wrong... (sic)." One more netizen wrote, "She clearly doesn’t want her to be recorded. please take it down (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Dua was born on September 8, 2024. While, of course, fans of Ranveer and Deepika are upset that the video has been leaked without the permission of the couple, we are sure other netizens are quite happy to get a glimpse of Dua.

article-image

Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone Upcoming Movies

Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Dhurandhar, which is slated to release in December this year. Meanwhile, Deepika has Allu Arjun and Atlee's next and Shah Rukh Khan starrer King lined up.

