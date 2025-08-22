 'Bhai Mein Ranveer Singh Ghus Gaye': Akshay Kumar Steps Out Wearing Palazzo Pants; Netizens React Hilariously - Watch Video
'Bhai Mein Ranveer Singh Ghus Gaye': Akshay Kumar Steps Out Wearing Palazzo Pants; Netizens React Hilariously - Watch Video

On Friday, Akshay Kumar was spotted at the airport, wearing palazzo pants. Well, netizens have hilariously reacted to his outfit, and while some are saying that he has worn his wife Twinkle Khanna's pants, some are comparing him to Ranveer Singh.

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 03:15 PM IST
article-image
Instagram: Akshay Kumar Spotted At Airport

Akshay Kumar was clicked at the airport on Friday, and he was seen wearing palazzo pants along with a black t-shirt. While the actor's swag, as always was on point, netizens have hilariously reacted to his outfit. Some netizens are commenting that Akshay has worn his wife's Twinkle's pants, and some are comparing him with Ranveer Singh.

A netizen commented, "Twinkle khana be like - jldi ghar aakar meri pyjama wapas karo (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Bhai me Ranveer singh ghus gaye hai shayad (sic)." One more netizen commented, "Ranveer ke saath rehne ke lakshan but looking cool (sic)." Check out the video and comments below...

article-image

Akshay Kumar Movies

Akshay Kumar has many films lined up like Jolly LLB 3, Bhooth Bangla, Welcome To Jungle, Hera Pheri 3, and Haiwaan. Jolly LLB 3 is slated to release on September 13, 2025, and a teaser of the film was released a couple of days ago.

Jolly LLB 3 In Legal Trouble

The film, which also stars Arshad Warsi, has landed into a legal trouble as a petition has been filed in a Pune court seeking a ban on the film. The petitioners, who are lawyers, have mentioned that according to them the movie mocks lawyers and the judicial system.

article-image

Akshay and Arshad have been summoned to appear in the court on August 28, 2025. However, till now, neither the actors nor the makers have given any statement about it.

Till now, this year, we have watched Akshay in movies like Sky Force, Kesari Chapter 2, Housefull 5, and Kannappa. While Sky Force and Kesari Chapter 2 did resonably well at the box office, Housefull 5 and Kannappa failed to make a mark.

