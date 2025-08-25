'Allah Kamyaab Kare...': Veteran Actress Farida Jalal Gives Her Blessings To Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan For The Ba***ds Of Bollywood - Watch

Farida Jalal / Shah Rukh Khan / Gauri Khan / Aryan Khan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Aryan Khan is all set to make his directorial debut with Netflix's series The Ba***ds Of Bollywood. The preview of the show was released last week with a lot of fanfare at a grand event in Mumbai. Many Bollywood celebrities took to social media to praise the preview and wished Aryan all the best. Now, on Monday, at the trailer launch of Love In Vietnam, veteran actress Fairda Jalal also gave her blessings to Aryan.

When the actress was asked if Aryan visited the sets of Dilwali Dulhania Le Jayenge when he was a kid, and what she has to say about his directorial debut, Jalal said, "Bahot sari Duae unke liye. Haan set pe bhi the, bahot chote se the nanhe munne se. I feel very proud of the fact ke woh khud ek director bane hai aaj. Allah kamyaab kare, meri dua hai."

From visiting #DDLJ sets as a kid to making his directorial debut now 🎬 #FaridaJalal ji showers blessings & pride on Aryan Khan 🤍 Wishing him all the success ahead! ✨@iamsrk #ShahRukhKhan #SRK #TheBadsOfBollywood #TheBadsOfBollywoodOnNetflix #LoveInVietnam pic.twitter.com/eIT2fU1LGF — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) August 25, 2025

Well, maybe the reporter who asked the question forgot that DDLJ was released in 1995, and Aryan was born in 1997. However, of course, Farida Jalal would have seen Aryan as a kid because after DDLJ, she worked with SRK in multiple films like Duplicate, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Cast

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood stars Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba, Mona Singh, and Raghav Juyal in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, and Salman Khan will be seen in cameos in the show.

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Release Date

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood will start streaming on Netflix on September 18, 2025. The preview launch event was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, Bobby Deol, Lakhsya, Mona Singh, Raghav Juyal, and other actors of the series.

Well, the audience is super excited for the show. So, let's wait and watch how it turns out to be.