 '2-3 Tunes Upar Niche Karke...': Netizens Feel Badli Si Hawa Hai From Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Is Similar To Shah Rukh Khan's Song Chaleya
The song Badli Si Hawa Hai from Aryan Khan's directorial The Ba***ds Of Bollywood was released on Saturday. The track is receiving a lukewarm response, as netizens feel it is very similar to the song Chaleya from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. Read on to know more...

Sachin TUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 03:20 PM IST
Badli Si Hawa Hai / Chaleya

A few days ago, the preview of Aryan Khan's directorial The Ba***ds Of Bollywood was launched with a lot of fanfare, and it received a fantastic response. Now, on Saturday, August 23, 2025, the makers have released the first song of the series titled Badli Si Hawa Hai. The song is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, sung by Arijit Singh & Amira Gill, and written by Kumaar.

Anirudh, Arijit, and Kumaar had teamed up for the song Chaleya in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, and netizens feel that Badli Si Hawa Hai is very similar to the track from Atlee's directorial.

A netizen tweeted, "Same feels like Main taan chaleya teri oaar (sic)." Another X user tweeted, "Same beats, choreography and tempo as well....chaleya 2.0 version (sic)." One more netizen wrote, "Chaleya wale song ke 2-3 tunes upar niche karke ye song ban gaya (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Cast

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood stars Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba, Mona Singh, and Raghav Juyal in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, and Salman Khan have cameos in the show.

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Release Date

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood will start streaming on Netflix on September 18, 2025. The preview of the show was launched on Wednesday at a grand event in Mumbai, which was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, Bobby Deol, Lakhsya, Mona Singh, Raghav Juyal, and other actors of the series.

While we have mainly seen that an actor's son becomes an actor, Aryan Khan has taken a different route, and he is becoming a director. There are a lot of expectations from The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

