 'They Must Be Facing A Lot Of Political Pressure': Pallavi Joshi On Saswata Chatterjee Speaking Against The Bengal Files
The Bengal Files director Vivek Agnihotri's wife and actress, Pallavi Joshi, recently reacted to actor Saswata Chatterjee speaking against the film. Joshi said, "I understand what is happening. Living in Bengal, they must be facing a lot of political pressure." Chatterjee plays a pivotal role in the movie.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 05:36 PM IST
article-image
Saswata Chatterjee / Pallavi Joshi

Vivek Agnohotri's The Bengal Files has become a talk of the town. The trailer was launched a few days ago, and it has grabbed everyone's attention. Saswata Chatterjee, wo primarily works in Bengali films, is a part of the movie. A few days ago, in an interview, he spoke against the film and stated that he was not given the full script and was only told about his character.

While interacting with Hindustan Times, Agnihotri's wife and actress Pallavi Joshi opened up about, Chatterjee's allegations. She said, "I understand what is happening. Living in Bengal, they must be facing a lot of political pressure. Even then, my point of view is, I'm a woman and taking a stand. You're a man, so you have to grow a pair and say the truth. Don't say that I was just told about my character. That's not correct."

"And yes, the film was called The Delhi Files earlier. But it was not called only The Delhi Files. The full title was The Delhi Files: Bengal Chapter. It was always about Bengal. We hadn't kept anybody in the dark about it," Joshi added.

Saswata Chatterjee On The Bengal Files

While talking to The Wall News, Chatterjee had said, “Nowadays, they don’t share the full story with anyone. Only a track is given, and only the character is explained. When I was told about my role, it was said to be a strong character, a villain-type role, which very few actors get. During the entire shoot, the film’s name was Delhi Files. After the shoot got over, I saw the name had been changed to Bengal Files."

The Bengal Files Release Date

The Bengal Files is slated to release on September 5, 2025. The film stars Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, Simrat Kaur, Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Saswata Chatterjee, Namashi Chakraborty, Rajesh Khera, Puneet Issar, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sourav Das, and Mohan Kapur.

