Abhishek Kumar & Samarth Jurel UNFOLLOW Each Other On Instagram, Is Ex-Girlfriend Isha Malviya The Reason?

Former lovebirds Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya recently reunited for the music video Ni Tu Baar Baar after their bitter breakup. The duo, who were also seen on Bigg Boss 16, were no strangers to public spats. They first met on the sets of Udaariyaan, fell in love, but their romance ended on a sour note, with Isha previously alleging that Abhishek had been physically abusive during their relationship.

Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel Unfollow Each Other

Adding fuel to the fire, Samarth Jurel, also an ex of Isha, has unfollowed Abhishek on Instagram, and Abhishek has also hit the unfollow button too. Known for their on-screen rivalry in Bigg Boss 17, Samarth and Abhishek had become friends and were even paired on the cooking reality show Laughter Chefs 2. But now, their friendship appears to be on shaky ground, and while the exact reason is unknown, it could likely be linked to Isha Malviya.

Photo Via Instagram/@aebyborntoshine

Photo Via Instagram/@samarthjurel

Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya's Bond In BB17

Bigg Boss 17 managed to grab many eyeballs for the love triangle between Abhishek, Isha and Samarth.

Samarth Jurel's Shocking Entry In Bigg Boss 17

Following Isha's split from Abhishek, she reportedly started dating Samarth in 2022; however, she kept the relationship private. While they acknowledged being close friends, they never officially confirmed anything. When Isha and Abhishek began rekindling their connection on Bigg Boss 17, the show's makers introduced Samarth as a wildcard entry.

This forced Isha to acknowledge her relationship on national television, which left Abhishek shocked and reportedly led to a mental breakdown. He was often visibly affected by Isha and Samarth's closeness on the show.

Samarth and Isha frequently locked horns with Abhishek and provoked him. In one episode, Samarth, who had previously provoked Abhishek by bringing up his mental health issues, escalated the situation by placing a tissue in Abhishek's mouth.

This caused Abhishek to lose his temper, and he slapped Samarth in retaliation. As a result, Abhishek was evicted from the show but later re-entered.