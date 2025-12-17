 'The Production Was Awful': Radhika Apte Reveals Shahid Kapoor Starrer Vaah Life Ho Toh Aisi Producers Treated Her 'Horribly'
Radhika Apte made her Bollywood debut with a small role in Shahid Kapoor starrer Vaah Life Ho Toh Aisi (2005). The actress, who has completed 20 years in the industry, recently revealed in an interview that she wants to forget her first film as producers treated her horribly. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 10:02 PM IST
Radhika Apte | Instagram

Bollywood actress Radhika Apte made her big screen debut with a small role in Shahid Kapoor starrer Vaah Life Ho Toh Aisi (2005). The actress, who has completed 20 years in the industry, recently revealed in an interview that she wants to forget her first film as producers treated her horribly.

During an interaction with The Indian Express' Screen, she revealed, “The awful producers didn’t put me up, didn’t pay me. When my mother and I asked them to sign a contract, they said, ‘Arey, even Urmila Matondkar didn’t sign a contract'. I don’t know if she signed or not, but they treated us horribly. Mahesh Manjrekar was a great guy. That’s why I like to forget my film because the production was awful! And I say it out loud."

How Radhika Apte Got A Role In Vaah Life Ho Toh Aisi?

Radhika further revealed that the director of the film, Mahesh Manjrekar, saw her in a play titled Brain Surgeon, as she was one of the judges in the state competition. He told her that he would like to cast her.

The actress revealed that there were three movies the filmmaker was working on at that time, and Manjrekar thought that she was too young to be a part of the other two movies.

Radhika reveals that after Vaah Life Ho Toh Aisi, she didn't do any films, and went to complete her college, and later, after many years, she came back to movies. She further said, "I don’t really count that as one of the films I did. But yeah, it’s been two decades."

Radhika Apte Movies

Radhika, with her amazing performances, has carved a niche for herself in the industry. She was recently seen in Zee5's movie Saali Mohabbat, and she will next be seen in Raat Akeli Hai, which will premiere on Netflix on December 19.

She also has a series titled Akka lined up.

