Kirsten Dunst, Peter Dinklage On Being Directed By Derek Cianfrance In Roofman (Exclusive)

Channing Tatum in action |

Roofman, the American crime film directed by Derek Cianfrance, is based on the real-life incident about the robber Jeffrey Manchester (played by Channing Tatum in the film), who while escaping from the police, hides in a toy store, assuming a new identity. Roofman had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6, 2025 and was theatrically released in the United States by Paramount Pictures on October 10, 2025. Now, it shall be available to Indian viewers on Lionsgate Play from December 19.

The film, which grossed $32 million worldwide, also starred Kirsten Dunst and Peter Dinklage. Dinklage spoke about Derek’s filmmaking approach and why it resonated with him. “He’s unlike anybody I’ve ever worked with, Derek. He’s… Well, he’s one of my favourite film-makers. Before I met him, his films are just… They’re a cut above. Because they just are what I love in movies. It’s more of a streamlined narrative. And more, dare you say, humorous. He just has such confidence in you being there. And joy that he loves actors. And he trusts us just as much as we trust him. And that’s the only dance he can ask for as an actor. There’s nothing better than sitting next to a stranger and having that commonality of enjoyment. Just sitting next to people you don’t know and just feeling together,” Dinklage said.

Kirsten Dunst in the film |

Discussing her process as Leigh Wainscott in Roofman, Kirsten Dunst broke down her approach to authenticity and working with the director. “Whenever you take on a role, you want it to be as believable as possible, and not see acting when you watch someone act, I think, is the goal. And so, for me, I wanted to make Lee feel as real as possible. You know, the last scene of the film, we only did two takes.

Peter Dinklage in the film |

He shot us at the same time. And I love how Derek really wants to capture the essence, the mistakes, all the things that make people real human beings. You could try anything. Derek creates a very, very focused and comfortable environment for an actor to really let down their guard and be emotionally available. Derek likes to create a really authentic presence in the film. He knows that all the elements matter,” said Kirsten.