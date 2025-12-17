 Bahrain-Based Rapper Flipperachi On Dhurandhar Being Banned In Gulf Countries, 'I Really Want To See It'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBahrain-Based Rapper Flipperachi On Dhurandhar Being Banned In Gulf Countries, 'I Really Want To See It'

Bahrain-Based Rapper Flipperachi On Dhurandhar Being Banned In Gulf Countries, 'I Really Want To See It'

Dhurandhar song FA9LA by Bahrain-based rapper Flipperachi has gone viral on social media. Akshaye Khanna's dance in the song has become the talk of the town, and everyone is making a reel on it. But, Flipperachi has not watched the movie yet, as it is banned in Gulf countries.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 10:47 PM IST
article-image
Akshaye Khanna In Dhurandhar / Flipperachi | Instagram

Dhurandhar song FA9LA by Bahrain-based rapper Flipperachi has gone viral on social media. Akshaye Khanna's dance in the song has become the talk of the town, and everyone is making a reel on it. But, Flipperachi has not watched the movie yet, as it is banned in Gulf countries.

While talking about the film being banned in the Middle East, the rapper told NDTV that he wants to watch the film, and he hopes that it will be released in the region. He said, "Well, I would really like to watch the movie, to be honest. It's an interesting film, and I'd like to see it because I'm a big fan of Akshaye Khanna. We know that he is a very seasoned actor and a celebrity. Back in the day, we used to watch many of the films he did."

Flipperachi further said, "It would be nice to see a comeback for him. It would also be great to see Ranveer Singh. These actors have such strong acting and artistic skills that they make you want to watch them and see how they perform. The film is very interesting, and I really want to see it." 

Read Also
Ikkis POSTPONED Days Before Release As Dhurandhar Smashes Records, Avoids Clash With Tu Meri Main...
article-image

Why Is Dhurandhar Banned In Gulf Countries?

FPJ Shorts
Bahrain-Based Rapper Flipperachi On Dhurandhar Being Banned In Gulf Countries, 'I Really Want To See It'
Bahrain-Based Rapper Flipperachi On Dhurandhar Being Banned In Gulf Countries, 'I Really Want To See It'
General Education Academy Chembur Take Firm Control With First-Innings Lead In Harris Shield Semifinal
General Education Academy Chembur Take Firm Control With First-Innings Lead In Harris Shield Semifinal
Mumbai News: Borivali To Host Conference On The First Jain Tirthankar, Bhagwan Adinath
Mumbai News: Borivali To Host Conference On The First Jain Tirthankar, Bhagwan Adinath
Pakistan Police Book Imran Khan’s Sisters, PTI Leaders Under Anti-Terrorism Act After Adiala Jail Protest
Pakistan Police Book Imran Khan’s Sisters, PTI Leaders Under Anti-Terrorism Act After Adiala Jail Protest

According to reports, Dhurandhar has been banned in Gulf countries like Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. Reportedly, the film is seen as 'anti-Pakistan', and that's why it was banned in these countries.

Read Also
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 13 Prediction: Will Ranveer Singh's Film Finally Show A Small...
article-image

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar, in just 12 days, has collected Rs. 411 crore at the box office in India. It is already a super hit! We can expect the movie to enter the Rs. 500 crore club soon. But, everyone is keen to see whether Dhurandhar will be able to beat the lifetime collection of Chhaava or not.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bahrain-Based Rapper Flipperachi On Dhurandhar Being Banned In Gulf Countries, 'I Really Want To See...

Bahrain-Based Rapper Flipperachi On Dhurandhar Being Banned In Gulf Countries, 'I Really Want To See...

'The Production Was Awful': Radhika Apte Reveals Shahid Kapoor Starrer Vaah Life Ho Toh Aisi...

'The Production Was Awful': Radhika Apte Reveals Shahid Kapoor Starrer Vaah Life Ho Toh Aisi...

Kirsten Dunst, Peter Dinklage On Being Directed By Derek Cianfrance In Roofman (Exclusive)

Kirsten Dunst, Peter Dinklage On Being Directed By Derek Cianfrance In Roofman (Exclusive)

Year Ender 2025: Chhaava, Sitaare Zameen Par, Dhurandhar; Hit Bollywood Films That Left A Mark At...

Year Ender 2025: Chhaava, Sitaare Zameen Par, Dhurandhar; Hit Bollywood Films That Left A Mark At...

Avatar: Fire and Ash Review -- James Cameron's Epic Burns Bright, But Not Without Scorch Marks

Avatar: Fire and Ash Review -- James Cameron's Epic Burns Bright, But Not Without Scorch Marks