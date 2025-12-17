Bahrain-Based Rapper Flipperachi On Dhurandhar Being Banned In Gulf Countries, 'I Really Want To See It'

Akshaye Khanna In Dhurandhar / Flipperachi | Instagram

Dhurandhar song FA9LA by Bahrain-based rapper Flipperachi has gone viral on social media. Akshaye Khanna's dance in the song has become the talk of the town, and everyone is making a reel on it. But, Flipperachi has not watched the movie yet, as it is banned in Gulf countries.

While talking about the film being banned in the Middle East, the rapper told NDTV that he wants to watch the film, and he hopes that it will be released in the region. He said, "Well, I would really like to watch the movie, to be honest. It's an interesting film, and I'd like to see it because I'm a big fan of Akshaye Khanna. We know that he is a very seasoned actor and a celebrity. Back in the day, we used to watch many of the films he did."

Flipperachi further said, "It would be nice to see a comeback for him. It would also be great to see Ranveer Singh. These actors have such strong acting and artistic skills that they make you want to watch them and see how they perform. The film is very interesting, and I really want to see it."

Why Is Dhurandhar Banned In Gulf Countries?

According to reports, Dhurandhar has been banned in Gulf countries like Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. Reportedly, the film is seen as 'anti-Pakistan', and that's why it was banned in these countries.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar, in just 12 days, has collected Rs. 411 crore at the box office in India. It is already a super hit! We can expect the movie to enter the Rs. 500 crore club soon. But, everyone is keen to see whether Dhurandhar will be able to beat the lifetime collection of Chhaava or not.