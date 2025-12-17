 'Vultures Disguised As Fans': Nidhhi Agerwal Manhandled At Prabhas Starrer The Raja Saab Song Launch Event In Hyderabad - Watch Video
A video of actress Nidhhi Agerwal being manhandled by the crowd at The Raja Saab song launch event has made it to social media. In the video, we can see that the actress was mobbed by fans, and it was getting difficult for her to enter her car. Nidhhi clearly looked very upset because of the situation.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 11:37 PM IST
article-image
Nidhhi Agerwal At The Raja Saab Event | X

The song Sahana Sahana from Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab was launched at an event in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The event was attended by actress Nidhhi Agerwal, and while exiting the venue, she was manhandled by the crowd there.

Gulte took to X (Twitter) to share the video, in which we can see that Nidhhi is trying to sit inside her car, but she gets mobbed by fans. After a lot of struggle, she finally gets inside the car, but the actress looks very upset because of the situation. Check out the video below...

Netizens React To Nidhhi Agerwal's Video

A netizen tweeted, "This is disturbing to watch. Celebrities deserve basic respect and personal space (sic)." Another X user wrote, "Don't blame the crowd. Blame the movie team. Is this the way they plan movie event (small or big doesn't matter) cuz movie itself is a big budget movie and everyone knows how many hostels are there around lulu mall is and how small the lulu mall lobby is. Worst management (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "They are not fans, vultures disguised as fans (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Neither the makers of The Raja Saab nor Nidhhi has shared any statement about it. But we hope that the actress is fine, as the situation looked very bad.

Who Is Nidhhi Agerwal?

Nidhhi started her career as an actress with the Hindi film Munna Michael, which starred Tiger Shroff as the male lead. But, later, she moved her ways towards down South and starred in many popular Telugu and Tamil movies like iSmart Shankar, Eeswaran, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, and others.

The Raja Saab Release Date

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab is slated to release on January 9, 2025. Apart from Prabhas and Nidhhi, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar.

