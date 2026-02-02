Mahadev And Sons Written Update, February 2: Bhanu Plans To Expose Ketan & Narmada's Secret Wedding

Mahadev And Sons | Colors TV

Mahadev And Sons Written Update, February 2: Today's episode of Mahadev And Sons begins with Dheeraj going to Narmada’s house disguised as a Muslim woman from the Department of Urban Planning. He subtly takes hints from Narmada about how he can help her elope. As Narmada attempts to elope, Rajji informs Bhanu about it.

Rajji continues to follow Ketan and Dheeraj's car as they take Narmada away. Dheeraj brings Ketan and Narmada to a temple for their secret wedding. Meanwhile, Sattu tells his sister Vidya that he feels Dheeraj and Ketan are up to some trouble again.

On the other hand, Rajji informs Bhanu about Ketan and Narmada's secret marriage plan. Coincidentally, Bhanu is already at the same place where the couple are about to get married. As Ketan and Narmada are about to tie the knot, Bhanu asks Rajji to bring Mahadev to the wedding venue.

Fortunately, Dheeraj notices Bhanu at the wedding location, but he believes it is merely his imagination.

Cut to Mahadev's house, Vidya arrives at Mahadev's mill with food and asks him to have lunch with her. While eating together, Mahadev shows her a photo of a girl whose marriage proposal has come for their eldest son, Ashish. Vidya remarks that the girl is not suitable for Ashish but would be a good match for Ketan instead.

When Mahadev's phone rings, Vidya asks him to ignore the call, but he answers it anyway. Rajji asks Mahadev for help and requests him to bring rice to the place where a mass wedding ceremony is taking place. After some hesitation, Mahadev agrees, unaware that Rajji is planning to expose the secret wedding of his son.

The episode ends with a promo where Bhanu holds Mahadev's hand and says she wants to show him something. She takes him to the location where his son is secretly getting married. By the time Mahadev arrives, Ketan has already applied sindoor to Narmada’s forehead.