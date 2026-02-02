'Saali Mard Jaat, Tharki Buddhe...': Ashish Chanchlani Slammed For Mocking Italian Man In Viral Video, DELETES Clip

Ashish Chanchlani | Photo Via Facebook

YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani is currently facing backlash for his viral Italy video, in which his disrespectful remarks towards an Italian man were slammed by another influencer, who goes by the handle @ouramericandream.vlogs. The man, Rajat, who runs a YouTube channel called Furry Friends and previously made videos about his dogs, shared a video on his Instagram, calling out Ashish.

Ashish Chanchlani Calls Italian Man 'Tharki Buddhe'

In the now-deleted video, Ashish, who had shared the clip on his Facebook account, showed himself on a speedboat with other tourists. The man riding the boat was not going at full speed and was seen interacting with a woman seated next to him. Ashish was heard saying, "Abhi hum log Italy mein hain, samundar mein surf kar rahe hain. Baju mein buddha kaka hai..."

He added that when he was asking questions to the man, he did not receive any response, but when the woman asked him about pasta, he quickly answered her. Ashish then pointed the camera towards the man, who was speaking to the woman next to him. Ashish, in Hindi, said, "Hume bhi bata do, hum bhi tourist hain." Later, he continued, "Yeh saali mard jaat hoti hai na, badi kutti cheez hoti hai. Saari duniya mein same, hum rang se divided hain, lekin neeyat mein khot bhari. Tharki buddhe, tharki hi rahenge."

Influencers Calls Out Ashish Chanchlani

On Sunday, the influencer shared Ashish’s video and was heard saying that despite having 18 million followers, Ashish has no sense of what to say while abroad. He added that his followers, who also travel outside India for vacations, may behave in a similar manner after being influenced by him.

Rajat added, "18 million followers hain iss bande ke, aur yeh harkat kar raha hai bahar jaakar. Socho iske followers bhi kya kahenge, jab woh bhi India chhodkar bahar jayenge, toh kya woh bhi aisi harkatein karenge? Aur jab bezzati ho gayi, toh comments mein bata raha hai ki, 'Maine permission li thi uss bande se.' Kis baat ki permission? Proof kya hai? Ab toh tu bolega hi, ab toh tu hagg chuka hai, ab toh tu usko saaf karega, right?"

Soon after the backlash, Chanchlani deleted the video.

As of now, Ashish has not reacted to the backlash over his viral Italy video.