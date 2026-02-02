 'We Are Not Animals...': Bad Bunny Speaks Out Against ICE At Grammys 2026 After Win, Gets Standing Ovation- VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'We Are Not Animals...': Bad Bunny Speaks Out Against ICE At Grammys 2026 After Win, Gets Standing Ovation- VIDEO

'We Are Not Animals...': Bad Bunny Speaks Out Against ICE At Grammys 2026 After Win, Gets Standing Ovation- VIDEO

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, who won Best Global Music Performance for EoO and Album of the Year for Debí Tirar Más Fotos, took a bold stand against ICE at the 2026 Grammys on Sunday. "I’m going to say ICE out. We're not animals. We are humans and we are Americans..." he said, earning a standing ovation.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 10:30 AM IST
article-image
Bad Bunny | Photo Via X

Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny, who won Best Global Music Performance for EoO and Album of the Year for Debí Tirar Más Fotos, took a bold stand against ICE during his acceptance speech on Sunday, February 1, 2026, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. His remarks came amid ongoing debates over immigration policies in the United States.

Bad Bunny Takes Bold Stand Against ICE

During his acceptance speech, the 31-year-old singer said, "Before I say thanks to God, I’m going to say ICE out. We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens. We are humans and we are Americans. Also, I will say to people, I know it’s tough to know not to hate on these days and I was thinking sometimes, we get contaminados [contaminated], I don’t know how to say that in English."

Check out the video:

FPJ Shorts
Operation Herof 2.0: Viral Video Claims Pakistan Army Vehicle 'Ambushed' In Balochistan
Operation Herof 2.0: Viral Video Claims Pakistan Army Vehicle 'Ambushed' In Balochistan
Mahadev And Sons Written Update, February 2: Bhanu Plans To Expose Ketan & Narmada's Secret Wedding
Mahadev And Sons Written Update, February 2: Bhanu Plans To Expose Ketan & Narmada's Secret Wedding
iPhone 17 Pro Listed On Vijay Sales With An Outright Price Cut: All Details
iPhone 17 Pro Listed On Vijay Sales With An Outright Price Cut: All Details
Rupee Jumps 37 Paise To 91.56 Vs USD, Crude Oil Retreat Helps Sentiment
Rupee Jumps 37 Paise To 91.56 Vs USD, Crude Oil Retreat Helps Sentiment
Read Also
Grammys 2026: Shirtless And Bold, Justin Bieber Performs Only In Silk Gym Shorts For First Solo Act...
article-image

'We Don't Hate Them, We Love Our Family'

He added that hate only grows stronger when met with more hate, and that the only force more powerful than hate is love. Urging the audience to take a different path, he called on everyone to respond with compassion and choose love over anger.

"If we fight, we have to do it with love. We don’t hate them. We love our people. We love our family, and that's the way to do it. With love. Don’t forget that, please. Thank you," added Bad Bunny.

As he delivered his speech, the audience erupted in cheers, applauding and giving the singer a standing ovation.

Read Also
Grammys 2026 Winners FULL List: Kendrick Lamar Leads With 3 Wins; Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga & Tyla More...
article-image

Bad Bunny, who is set to headline the 2026 Super Bowl LX Halftime Show on February 8, 2026, has been vocal in his opposition to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and previously chose not to include U.S. tour dates out of concern that ICE raids could endanger his fans.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mahadev And Sons Written Update, February 2: Bhanu Plans To Expose Ketan & Narmada's Secret Wedding
Mahadev And Sons Written Update, February 2: Bhanu Plans To Expose Ketan & Narmada's Secret Wedding
Chappell Roan, Heidi Klum Flashes Nipples At Grammys 2026 Red Carpet: See What Others Wore
Chappell Roan, Heidi Klum Flashes Nipples At Grammys 2026 Red Carpet: See What Others Wore
'We Are Not Animals...': Bad Bunny Speaks Out Against ICE At Grammys 2026 After Win, Gets Standing...
'We Are Not Animals...': Bad Bunny Speaks Out Against ICE At Grammys 2026 After Win, Gets Standing...
Grammys 2026: Shirtless And Bold, Justin Bieber Performs Only In Silk Gym Shorts For First Solo Act...
Grammys 2026: Shirtless And Bold, Justin Bieber Performs Only In Silk Gym Shorts For First Solo Act...
'Who Is He?': Meet The Mystery Man In Black Mask & Suit Going Viral At Grammys 2026
'Who Is He?': Meet The Mystery Man In Black Mask & Suit Going Viral At Grammys 2026