'We Are Not Animals...': Bad Bunny Speaks Out Against ICE At Grammys 2026 After Win, Gets Standing Ovation- VIDEO

Bad Bunny | Photo Via X

Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny, who won Best Global Music Performance for EoO and Album of the Year for Debí Tirar Más Fotos, took a bold stand against ICE during his acceptance speech on Sunday, February 1, 2026, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. His remarks came amid ongoing debates over immigration policies in the United States.

Bad Bunny Takes Bold Stand Against ICE

During his acceptance speech, the 31-year-old singer said, "Before I say thanks to God, I’m going to say ICE out. We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens. We are humans and we are Americans. Also, I will say to people, I know it’s tough to know not to hate on these days and I was thinking sometimes, we get contaminados [contaminated], I don’t know how to say that in English."

Check out the video:

Bad Bunny says "ICE OUT" at the #Grammys and receives a massive standing ovation:



"We are not savage, we are not animals, we are not aliens, we are humans and we are Americans. The hate gets more powerful with more hate. The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love.… pic.twitter.com/IFzvguqdCR — Variety (@Variety) February 2, 2026

'We Don't Hate Them, We Love Our Family'

He added that hate only grows stronger when met with more hate, and that the only force more powerful than hate is love. Urging the audience to take a different path, he called on everyone to respond with compassion and choose love over anger.

"If we fight, we have to do it with love. We don’t hate them. We love our people. We love our family, and that's the way to do it. With love. Don’t forget that, please. Thank you," added Bad Bunny.

As he delivered his speech, the audience erupted in cheers, applauding and giving the singer a standing ovation.

Bad Bunny, who is set to headline the 2026 Super Bowl LX Halftime Show on February 8, 2026, has been vocal in his opposition to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and previously chose not to include U.S. tour dates out of concern that ICE raids could endanger his fans.