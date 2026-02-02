 Grammys 2026: Shirtless And Bold, Justin Bieber Performs Only In Silk Gym Shorts For First Solo Act In 4 Years; Hailey Bieber Cheers
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentGrammys 2026: Shirtless And Bold, Justin Bieber Performs Only In Silk Gym Shorts For First Solo Act In 4 Years; Hailey Bieber Cheers

Grammys 2026: Shirtless And Bold, Justin Bieber Performs Only In Silk Gym Shorts For First Solo Act In 4 Years; Hailey Bieber Cheers

Justin Bieber made his highly anticipated return to the 2026 Grammy stage, performing Yukon from his 2025 album Swag. Shirtless and in silk gym shorts with his tattoos on display, he delivered a soulful electric guitar performance. Fans raved, and his wife, Hailey Bieber, was spotted bobbing along, looking proud as the show ended.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 09:35 AM IST
article-image
Justin Bieber | Photo Via X

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber made his highly anticipated return to the Grammy 2026 stage to perform Yukon from his 2025 album Swag. For his major comeback solo performance, his first in nearly four years, he delivered an electrifying show, going shirtless for the first time since his 2022 performance of his hit Peaches.

Justin Bieber Goes Shirtless For His Performance At Grammys 2026

Bieber took the stage with an electric guitar, wearing only silk gym shorts and black socks, his tattoos across his chest, arms, and neck on full display, capturing everyone's attention. He accessorised with silver hoop earrings, his blonde hair styled in his iconic buzz cut. He opened the song with the guitar intro before delivering a soulful performance, arms crossed and eyes closed.

Check out the video:

FPJ Shorts
AI Took My Job: Senior Employees Speak Out After Being Fired In Latest Amazon Layoffs
AI Took My Job: Senior Employees Speak Out After Being Fired In Latest Amazon Layoffs
IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup Row: Suryakumar Yadav & Co To Follow ICC Protocol, Will Travel To Colombo Despite Pakistan Boycott
IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup Row: Suryakumar Yadav & Co To Follow ICC Protocol, Will Travel To Colombo Despite Pakistan Boycott
Grammys 2026: Shirtless And Bold, Justin Bieber Performs Only In Silk Gym Shorts For First Solo Act In 4 Years; Hailey Bieber Cheers
Grammys 2026: Shirtless And Bold, Justin Bieber Performs Only In Silk Gym Shorts For First Solo Act In 4 Years; Hailey Bieber Cheers
Iranian Missiles Pose 'Serious Threat' To US Bases, Gulf Allies Warn Washington
Iranian Missiles Pose 'Serious Threat' To US Bases, Gulf Allies Warn Washington
Read Also
Justin Bieber LIKES Comment On 10-Year-Old Kissing Photo Featuring Ex-Girlfriend Selena Gomez,...
article-image

Hailey Bieber Cheers For Husband

While Beliebers couldn't stop raving over Justin's sizzling performance, thanks to his shirtless look and shorts, his wife Hailey Bieber also got her moment in the spotlight. Several shots captured her bobbing along to the music, and she looked especially proud as the performance came to a close.

Bieber was nominated for Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best R&B Performance, and Best Pop Solo Performance ahead of this year’s Grammys.

Following the announcement, Hailey celebrated on Instagram, writing in her story, "27x nominee! Let’s go baby."

Read Also
'I Was Bleeding & People Die': Hailey Bieber Recalls Near-Death Experience After Giving Birth To...
article-image

Bieber has previously won twice: Best Dance/Electronic Recording for Where Are Ü Now in 2016, and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for 10,000 Hours with Dan + Shay in 2021.

Next, Justin is set to headline the 2026 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, taking place April 10–12 and April 17–19 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. As a Saturday headliner, this will be his first dedicated, billed performance at the festival following the release of his albums Swag and Swag II.

Other performers include Teddy Swims, KATSEYE, Central Cee, Sexyy Red, Ethel Cain, Dijon, The XX, Disclosure, Nine Inch Noize, The Strokes, Given, Addison Rae, Labrinth, Sombr, Swan Lee, Royal Otis, David Byrne, Young Thug, BIGBANG, Laufey, Major Lazer, Iggy Pop, FKA Twigs, and Subtronics.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Grammys 2026: Shirtless And Bold, Justin Bieber Performs Only In Silk Gym Shorts For First Solo Act...
Grammys 2026: Shirtless And Bold, Justin Bieber Performs Only In Silk Gym Shorts For First Solo Act...
'Who Is He?': Meet The Mystery Man In Black Mask & Suit Going Viral At Grammys 2026
'Who Is He?': Meet The Mystery Man In Black Mask & Suit Going Viral At Grammys 2026
Grammy Awards 2026: Yungblud Wins Best Rock Performance, Sharon Osbourne Gets Emotional As He Pays...
Grammy Awards 2026: Yungblud Wins Best Rock Performance, Sharon Osbourne Gets Emotional As He Pays...
Grammys 2026 Winners FULL List: Kendrick Lamar Leads With 3 Wins; Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga & Tyla More...
Grammys 2026 Winners FULL List: Kendrick Lamar Leads With 3 Wins; Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga & Tyla More...
Arrested Accused, Along With Wanted Shubham Lonkar, Allegedly Hatched Plot To Kill Rohit Shetty
Arrested Accused, Along With Wanted Shubham Lonkar, Allegedly Hatched Plot To Kill Rohit Shetty