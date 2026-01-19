Justin Bieber LIKES Comment On 10-Year-Old Kissing Photo Featuring Ex-Girlfriend Selena Gomez, Rekindles 'Jelena' Chatter

Singer Justin Bieber briefly set social media abuzz after interacting with a throwback Instagram post featuring his ex-girlfriend, actress-singer Selena Gomez. This has led to new theories and speculation among fans.

The 31-year-old singer was recently seen liking a comment on one of his own Instagram posts from 2016, which included a photo of him kissing Selena during their highly publicised relationship. Fans noticed the activity after the like surfaced on the comment section of the post, sending it viral across platforms.

The post, originally shared on March 20, 2016, dates back to the peak of the former couple’s on-and-off relationship, often referred to by fans as “Jelena.” The comment Bieber liked reportedly read, “Long live the couple,” and screenshots of the interaction soon began circulating online. The user who posted the comment later shared proof that the like came from Bieber’s verified account.

Although the interaction was brief and unaccompanied by any explanation, it was enough to reignite long-standing fan narratives surrounding Bieber’s past with Gomez and his present life. The moment sparked fresh debate among fans, with some questioning whether the move was accidental, while others read deeper meaning into the gesture.

Bieber has been married to model Hailey Bieber since 2018, and the couple has repeatedly spoken about the pressures of online scrutiny and their desire to move past constant speculation about his previous relationships. Despite the renewed chatter, neither Justin nor Hailey has addressed the incident publicly.

Selena Gomez has also remained silent amid the online buzz. The singer and actress has previously distanced herself from discussions surrounding her past relationship with Bieber, focusing instead on her career and personal growth.

While a single social media interaction may have been unintentional, it proved enough to revive memories of one of pop culture’s most talked-about relationships, once again highlighting how closely Bieber’s online activity continues to be watched by fans years after the chapter has closed.