Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda Say Real-Life Bond Fueled Saiyaara On-Screen Chemistry

Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda Spill Chemistry Secret | Saurabh Pandey

Lucknow: Actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the lead stars of the film Saiyaara, have shared insights into the genuine friendship that underpins their acclaimed on-screen chemistry. Regarded as one of the most electric pairings in recent romantic cinema, the duo revealed that their connection was not manufactured but grew naturally during the pre-production phase.

Ahaan Panday emphasized that when a real friendship exists, chemistry on screen becomes effortless and "happens naturally." Aneet Padda echoed this, recalling her initial meeting with Ahaan and director Mohit Suri. Despite her early nervousness, she found Ahaan’s presence "disarming" and supportive. The pair spent months bonding before the shoot—singing, playing the guitar, and discussing their personal doubts and fears.

Aneet noted that this established a foundation of trust, allowing them to feel "safe and comfortable" once they arrived on set.

The film, which has been hailed as a significant love story of the decade, is now heading to the small screen. Fans can witness the result of this organic bond during the World Television Premiere of Saiyaara. The movie is set to air on December 20 at 8 PM on Sony MAX.