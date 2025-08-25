'Ganpati Dance Nahi Kar Payenge': Shilpa Shetty Makes A Sad Face As She Won't Be Celebrating Festival This Year

On Monday, Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to reveal that due to bereavement in her family, they won't be holding Ganpati celebrations this year. Every year, Shilpa has a grand Ganpati celebration and is seen dancing her heart out during the visarjan. The actress was spotted on the sets of the reality show, Super Dancer season 5, and while talking to the paparazzi, she said that she will miss doing the Ganpati dance this year.

In the video, she says, "Iss baar main miss karungi. Iske saath (points towards someone), Ganpati dance nahi kar payenge. (This yesr I will miss it. Won't be able to do Ganpati dance with him)." Check out the video below...

No Ganpati Celebration For Shilpa Shetty

The actress on her Instagram story shared, "Dear friends, With deep grief we regret to inform you, Due to a bereavement in the family, this year we will not be holding our Ganpati celebrations. As per tradition, we will be observing a mourning period of 13 days and will therefore refrain from any religious festivities. We seek your understanding and prayers With gratitude The Kundra Family. Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya (sic)."

Shilpa Shetty Upcoming Movies

Shilpa Shetty will next be seen in the Kannada movie KD The Devil. The movie will be dubbed and released in multiple languages, including Hindi. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt in a pivotal role, and while talking about teaming up with the actor again, Shilpa in an interview with ETV Bharat had said, "When Sanjay was signed on, it made everything even more special. Honestly, getting a chance to work with Sanju again was a joy in itself. We've known each other for many years, not just as co-actors but on a personal and professional level as well. He knows me completely, and I know him just as well. That genuine off-screen bond makes our on-screen chemistry even more alive."

Meanwhile, the actress is currently seen as a judge on the reality show, Super Dancer season 5.