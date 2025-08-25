Shilpa Shetty Serves Maharashtrian Look Ahead Of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 25, 2025

Shilpa dons a modern twist on the traditional Maharashtrian drape with a rich maroon dhoti-style saree, blending cultural roots with contemporary elegance

The outfit is adorned with golden embroidery and floral motifs, adding regal opulence

She pairs the drape with a heavily embroidered, sleeveless corset top with intricate gold detailing, balancing traditional craftsmanship with a modern silhouette

Shilpa accessorises with quintessential Maharashtrian-inspired jewellery: a delicate nath (nose ring), maang tikka, ornate bangles, and statement earrings

Her voluminous soft curls complement the look, while her makeup remains subtle yet striking, with kohl-rimmed eyes and a nude lip, enhancing the festive glow

She completes the ensemble with gold heels and layered anklets, staying in line with the grandeur of Maharashtrian festive dressing

The overall styling strikes a perfect balance of tradition and glamour, making her look ideal for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

