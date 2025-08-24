PM Modi's Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal's Dance On Ram Bhajans Goes Viral: Fans Delighted To See His Fun Side

Sanjeev Sanyal, member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council (EAC–PM), surprised many with a lighter, more cheerful side of his personality. At the Swarajya Conclave 2025 in New Delhi, hosted by Sangam Talks, the senior economist was seen dancing with enthusiasm to devotional bhajans dedicated to Lord Ram. The event, known for its high-profile sessions and debates, briefly turned into a celebration when Sanyal set aside his policy-driven persona and joined the music.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Viral moment on social media

A video clip of his dance went viral after being posted on X (formerly Twitter). In the video, Sanyal moves energetically to Ram bhajans, drawing widespread attention. One X user humorously described him as “the guy who helps the PM run the economy, cosplays as a 10th-century shipbuilder, rewrites history textbooks, and then break dances on Ram bhajans.” The remark highlighted the multifaceted personality of the economist, who is as comfortable in policy discussions as he is in cultural celebrations.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Why the clip struck a chord

The viral moment resonated because it revealed a different side of Sanyal, someone often perceived as a serious policy strategist. It reminded audiences that even those engaged in high-stakes economic decision-making can embrace cultural and devotional expressions with equal enthusiasm.

Beyond dance: Sanyal’s Critique of UPSC Exam Culture

While his dance made headlines for showcasing his playful side, Sanyal has also been in the news recently for his bold views on India’s civil services examination. Speaking on a podcast with chartered accountant and content creator Kushal Lodha, he questioned the logic of millions of young aspirants devoting years to the UPSC preparation process. Calling it a “99.9% failure rate system”, he argued that the practice leads to a huge waste of talent and resources. According to him, India must rethink its obsession with this examination and redirect youth energy toward more productive avenues.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A multifaceted thinker

Known for his work as an economist, historian, and author, Sanjeev Sanyal has written extensively on Indian history, economic reforms, and urban development. His books, including The Ocean of Churn and The Incredible History of India’s Geography, reflect his passion for re-examining India’s past. At the same time, his role in the EAC–PM makes him a key figure in shaping the country’s economic policy.