'Shah Rukh Khan Will Be Very Proud': Sunny Deol Praises Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds Of Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, is set to make his directorial debut with The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The series’ preview was recently unveiled and received praise from netizens. Even Sunny Deol couldn’t hold back and lauded Aryan for his work. The show also stars Sunny’s brother, Bobby Deol, in the lead role.

Sunny Deol Praises Aryan Khan

On Sunday, August 24, Sunny took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "Dear @___aryan___ , your show is looking absolutely fantastic! Bob has been full of praise, your father (Shah Rukh Khan) will be very proud. Wishing you all the very best, beta. Chak De Phatte."

About The Ba***ds Of Bollywood

The preview video of The Ba***ds of Bollywood offers an introduction to Bollywood, 'the city of dreams,' featuring a voiceover that says, 'In this world, some are born at the house of a hero, while some are born as heroes.'

Later, the clip showcases high-octane action sequences featuring the lead actor, Lakshya, as Aasmaan Singh, who is also seen romancing the daughter of 'India’s biggest superstar,' played by Bobby Deol.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood Cast

The show stars Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, and Gautami Kapoor. It also features cameo appearances by Karan Johar, Badshah, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, and several others

Written and directed by Aryan Khan, The Ba***ds of Bollywood is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. The show will premiere on Netflix on September 18, 2025.