 'Can't Get Worse': Actress Tannishtha Chatterjee Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer, Says 70-Year-Old Mom & Young Daughter Depend On Her
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Can't Get Worse': Actress Tannishtha Chatterjee Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer, Says 70-Year-Old Mom & Young Daughter Depend On Her

'Can't Get Worse': Actress Tannishtha Chatterjee Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer, Says 70-Year-Old Mom & Young Daughter Depend On Her

Actress Tannishtha Chatterjee revealed she was diagnosed with stage 4 Oligometastatic cancer eight months ago. Sharing a photo with her head shaved, she said, "It can’t get worse than this. A 70-year-old mother and 9-year-old daughter... both dependent on me." She expressed gratitude for female friendships and the support of colleagues like Konkona Sen Sharma, Dia Mirza, and Vidya Balan.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 06:56 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Actress Tannishtha Chatterjee, known for films like Gulaab Gang, Parched, and Joram, among others, has revealed that she was diagnosed with stage 4 Oligometastatic cancer eight months ago. She shared that the past months have been 'incredibly difficult,' especially after losing her father to cancer as well. The actress also expressed gratitude for female friendships and the sisterhood of colleagues like Dia Mirza, Konkona Sen Sharma, Shabana Azmi, Divya Dutta, Richa Chadha, and Vidya Balan, among others.

Tannishtha Chatterjee Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer

On Sunday, the 44-year-old actress shared a photo of herself with her head shaved, sitting on a sofa and smiling brightly. She wrote that her post was not about pain, but about love and strength, Tannishtha said, "It can’t get worse than this. A 70-year-old mother and 9 year-old daughter... both totally dependent on me."

Check it out:

FPJ Shorts
'Honest People Don't Need To Impress': Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Abhishek Bajaj On How He Is Planning To Impress Salman Khan - Exclusive
'Honest People Don't Need To Impress': Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Abhishek Bajaj On How He Is Planning To Impress Salman Khan - Exclusive
Mumbai News: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Goregaon High-Rise, No Injuries Reported
Mumbai News: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Goregaon High-Rise, No Injuries Reported
'Insider Trading': Mahua Moitra Slams SEBI After Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Wife Sells Entire 7% Stake In Nazara Technologies Ahead Of Online Gaming Bill
'Insider Trading': Mahua Moitra Slams SEBI After Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Wife Sells Entire 7% Stake In Nazara Technologies Ahead Of Online Gaming Bill
Thane News: Two Old Houses Collapse In Mumbra’s Darga Chawl, No Casualties
Thane News: Two Old Houses Collapse In Mumbra’s Darga Chawl, No Casualties
Read Also
Hina Khan Says Industry Hesitant To Work With Her After Breast Cancer Diagnosis: 'Open To...
article-image

She added, "But in the darkest moments, I discovered an extraordinary kind of love, the kind that shows up, holds space, and never lets you feel alone. I found it in my amazing friends and my family, whose unwavering support, brought, genuine smiles to my face, even on the hardest days."

Tannishtha Chatterjee Shares Cancer News Left Family Baffled

The actress told Hindustan Times that she feels illnesses like cancer have no clear reasons, as she has always led a healthy lifestyle and taken care of her fitness, adding that no one can truly predict or prepare for such challenges.

Tannishtha shared that the news left her family and friends baffled, marking a setback for her. She said her journey since then has been filled with questions and uncertainties.

"The last eight months have been tough, not just the treatments, but also dealing with issues like insurance, which aren’t easy to handle," she added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Honest People Don't Need To Impress': Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Abhishek Bajaj On How He Is Planning...

'Honest People Don't Need To Impress': Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Abhishek Bajaj On How He Is Planning...

Gaurav Khanna On Participating In Bigg Boss 19: 'It's An Opportunity To Rise From The Ashes &...

Gaurav Khanna On Participating In Bigg Boss 19: 'It's An Opportunity To Rise From The Ashes &...

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Says 'Mujhe Saccha Pyaar Kabhi Hua Hi Nahi Hai Ab Tak'

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Says 'Mujhe Saccha Pyaar Kabhi Hua Hi Nahi Hai Ab Tak'

For First Time Bollywood Song And Dance Sequence Featured In International Arabic-Language Film

For First Time Bollywood Song And Dance Sequence Featured In International Arabic-Language Film

'Can't Get Worse': Actress Tannishtha Chatterjee Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer, Says 70-Year-Old Mom...

'Can't Get Worse': Actress Tannishtha Chatterjee Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer, Says 70-Year-Old Mom...