'Can't Get Worse': Actress Tannishtha Chatterjee Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer, Says 70-Year-Old Mom & Young Daughter Depend On Her

Actress Tannishtha Chatterjee, known for films like Gulaab Gang, Parched, and Joram, among others, has revealed that she was diagnosed with stage 4 Oligometastatic cancer eight months ago. She shared that the past months have been 'incredibly difficult,' especially after losing her father to cancer as well. The actress also expressed gratitude for female friendships and the sisterhood of colleagues like Dia Mirza, Konkona Sen Sharma, Shabana Azmi, Divya Dutta, Richa Chadha, and Vidya Balan, among others.

Tannishtha Chatterjee Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer

On Sunday, the 44-year-old actress shared a photo of herself with her head shaved, sitting on a sofa and smiling brightly. She wrote that her post was not about pain, but about love and strength, Tannishtha said, "It can’t get worse than this. A 70-year-old mother and 9 year-old daughter... both totally dependent on me."

She added, "But in the darkest moments, I discovered an extraordinary kind of love, the kind that shows up, holds space, and never lets you feel alone. I found it in my amazing friends and my family, whose unwavering support, brought, genuine smiles to my face, even on the hardest days."

Tannishtha Chatterjee Shares Cancer News Left Family Baffled

The actress told Hindustan Times that she feels illnesses like cancer have no clear reasons, as she has always led a healthy lifestyle and taken care of her fitness, adding that no one can truly predict or prepare for such challenges.

Tannishtha shared that the news left her family and friends baffled, marking a setback for her. She said her journey since then has been filled with questions and uncertainties.

"The last eight months have been tough, not just the treatments, but also dealing with issues like insurance, which aren’t easy to handle," she added.