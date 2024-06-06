Abigail OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Abigail OTT Release Date: Everything About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch | A still from the trailer

Abigal is a horror comedy film starring Melissa Barrera and Alisha Weir in the lead roles. It premiered on April 7, 2024, at the Overlook Film Festival and was released in theatres on April 19, 2024. The film impressed the audience and received positive reviews from critics.

Release date and platform of Abigail

Abigail is set to drop on OTT on July 7, 2024. Audiences who have missed the film in theatres can enjoy watching it on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and Google Play. However, it is only accessible on a rental basis. The film will reportedly also stream on Peacock.

Plot

The movie revolves around a 12-year-old girl who is a ballet dancer. She is kidnapped by six criminals who demand a $50 million ransom from her father. They plan to keep her in an abandoned house or villa for one night. However, things take a terrifying turn when one of the criminals dies mysteriously in the house.

The criminals soon discover that the girl they kidnapped is not an ordinary 12-year-old but a vampire. She turns the tables on them, revealing that they are the ones who are actually trapped. The question remains whether the kidnappers will escape from her grasp or succumb to her powers.

Cast of Abigail

The film features Melissa Barrera as Joey, Alisha Weir as Abigail, Kathryn Newton as Sammy, Dan Stevens as Frank, William Catlett as Rickles, Kevin Durand as Peter, Angus Cloud as Dean, Matthew Goode as Abigail's Father and Giancarlo Esposito as Lambert, with others.

About Abigail

The film is directed by Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli Olpin. It is written by Guy Busick and Stephen Shields. William Sherak has produced the film with James Vanderbilt, Chad Villella, Paul Neinstein and Tripp Vinson under the banner of Radio Silence Productions, Vinson Films and Project X Entertainment.