Aranmanai 4 OTT Release Date: Everything About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch | A stills from the trailer

Aranmanai 4 is a comedy horror film starring Sundar C, who also directed the film. Along with Sundar C, the film also features Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashii Khanna in the lead roles. The film was released in theatres on May 3, 2024, and had a box office collection of Rs 100 crore, and with that, it has been listed as one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2024.

Release date and streaming platform of Aranmanai 4

The makers of the film have not announced the OTT release date, however, it will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam languages.

Plot

The film's story revolves around a couple, Selvi and Santhosh, living in a house surrounded by a forest. Their life with their children is going well until one day, Santhosh goes for a morning jog in the forest and dies of a heart attack. Shortly after, Selvi dies by suicide by hanging herself. Selvi's brother decides to investigate the case and visits his sister's place. He meets a priest who informs him that his sister did not die by suicide and reveals the presence of an ominous force in the house.

Cast and production of Aranmanai 4

The film features Sundar C as Saravanan, Santhosh Pratap as Santhosh, Raashii Khanna as Maya, Ramachandra Raju or Garuda Ram as the samiyar, Rajendran as Ranthnam, and Jaya Prakash as Varatha Rajan SV, among others. Sundar C directed the comedy horror, which was written by SB Ramadass, Venkatt Raghavan, and Sundar C. It is produced by ACS Arun Kumar under Benzz Media and Avni Cinemax.