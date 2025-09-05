Malaika Arora Sells Mumbai Apartment For ₹5.3 Crore, Makes ₹2 Crore Profit In 7 Years

Actress and television personality Malaika Arora has sold her luxury apartment in Mumbai's Andheri West for Rs 5.30 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by real estate platform Square Yards on the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) website. The transaction was officially registered in August 2025.

The apartment is located in Runwal Elegante project in Lokhandwala Complex, one of Andheri West’s most sought-after addresses.

Spanning a carpet area of 1,369 sq. ft. and a built-up area of 1,643 sq. ft., the sale also included one car parking space. The deal attracted a stamp duty of Rs 31.08 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000.

Malaika had purchased the property in March 2018 for Rs 3.26 crore. With the recent sale, she realised a gain of about Rs 2.04 crore, marking an impressive 62 per cent appreciation in seven years.

Situated in western Mumbai, Andheri West remains a prime real estate hub, offering luxury housing, vibrant social infrastructure, and excellent connectivity through the Western Express Highway, suburban rail, SV Road, and the Versova–Ghatkopar Metro corridor.

Recently, several celebrities like Kajol, Randeep Hooda, Jaideep Ahlawat, Gurmeet Choudhary, Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar, Ronit Bose Roy and Kartik Aaryan have purchased properties in the area.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika was last seen as one of the judges on Hip Hop India Season 2. She is reportedly working on a project dedicated to her late father.

The actress will have have a special dance number in Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Thama.

Malaika also turned entrepreneur last year as she launched her restaurant Scarlett House in Bandra, and it has now become a celeb-favourite hangout spot in the city.