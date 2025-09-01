 Hema Malini Sells 2 Apartments For ₹12.50 Crore In Mumbai's Oshiwara
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentHema Malini Sells 2 Apartments For ₹12.50 Crore In Mumbai's Oshiwara

Hema Malini Sells 2 Apartments For ₹12.50 Crore In Mumbai's Oshiwara

Both the properties are located in Oberoi Springs, one of the most prominent residential complexes in Oshiwara. Each apartment, with a carpet area of 847 sq. ft. and built-up area of 1,017 sq. ft., was sold for Rs 6.25 crore. The deals included one car parking space per flat. According to the documents, each transaction attracted a stamp duty of Rs 31.25 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000

Ria SharmaUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 07:35 PM IST
article-image
Hema Malini |

Veteran actress and BJP politician Hema Malini has sold two of her apartments in Oshiwara, Andheri West, in Mumbai, for a total of Rs 12.50 crore. The transactions, reviewed by property portal Square Yards on the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) website, were registered in August 2025.

Both the properties are located in Oberoi Springs, one of the most prominent residential complexes in Oshiwara. Each apartment, with a carpet area of 847 sq. ft. (approx. 79 sq. m.) and built-up area of 1,017 sq. ft. (approx. 94.46 sq. m.), was sold for Rs 6.25 crore.

The deals included one car parking space per flat. According to the documents, each transaction attracted a stamp duty of Rs 31.25 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000.

Read Also
Fateh Actor Sonu Sood Sells His Apartment In Mumbai For ₹ 8.10 Crore
article-image

Oshiwara and the wider Andheri West area continue to remain among Mumbai’s most sought-after residential hubs. Known for luxury high-rises, entertainment avenues, and a thriving social scene, the locality enjoys excellent connectivity through the Western Express Highway, SV Road, suburban railway, and the Versova-Ghatkopar Metro corridor, ensuring quick access to business districts like BKC, Goregaon, and Andheri East.

FPJ Shorts
Rajasthan Govt To Table Stricter Anti-Conversion Bill In Assembly
Rajasthan Govt To Table Stricter Anti-Conversion Bill In Assembly
Punjab Floods Fury: 29 Human Lives Lost Since August 1, 3 Persons Missing
Punjab Floods Fury: 29 Human Lives Lost Since August 1, 3 Persons Missing
Thane: Fake App Links On WhatsApp Lead To ₹6 Lakh Fraud In Badlapur & Ambernath; Case Registered
Thane: Fake App Links On WhatsApp Lead To ₹6 Lakh Fraud In Badlapur & Ambernath; Case Registered
Anupam Kher Visits Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai Without VIP Access, Lauds Management & Organisers; See PHOTOS
Anupam Kher Visits Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai Without VIP Access, Lauds Management & Organisers; See PHOTOS

With its robust social infrastructure, premium housing options, and strong rental demand, Andheri West remains a hotspot for both homebuyers and investors.

Recently, several celebrities like Randeep Hooda, Jaideep Ahlawat, Gurmeet Choudhary, Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar, Ronit Bose Roy and Kartik Aaryan have purchased properties in the area.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hema Malini was last seen in the film Shimla Mirchi which released in 2020.

Read Also
Randeep Hooda Buys ₹5.63 Crore Apartment In Mumbai's Andheri West; Details Inside
article-image

Often hailed as Bollywood’s "Dream Girl," Hema Malini rose to prominence as one of the most celebrated actresses of the 1970s and 1980s. A trained Bharatanatyam dancer, she has showcased her art on prestigious stages across the globe. Currently, she is also serving as the Member of Parliament from Mathura.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Anupam Kher Visits Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai Without VIP Access, Lauds Management & Organisers; See...

Anupam Kher Visits Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai Without VIP Access, Lauds Management & Organisers; See...

Hema Malini Sells 2 Apartments For ₹12.50 Crore In Mumbai's Oshiwara

Hema Malini Sells 2 Apartments For ₹12.50 Crore In Mumbai's Oshiwara

'You Want To End Up At The Police Station...': BTS' Jungkook Warns Home Intruders

'You Want To End Up At The Police Station...': BTS' Jungkook Warns Home Intruders

'Don’t Drag Brahmins Or India To Hide Your Mess': Rupali Ganguly Blasts Donald Trump's Trade...

'Don’t Drag Brahmins Or India To Hide Your Mess': Rupali Ganguly Blasts Donald Trump's Trade...

Tara Sutaria Dazzles With Boyfriend Veer Pahariya For Ganesh Chaturthi In ₹4.39 Lakh Tissue...

Tara Sutaria Dazzles With Boyfriend Veer Pahariya For Ganesh Chaturthi In ₹4.39 Lakh Tissue...