Hema Malini Sells 2 Apartments For ₹12.50 Crore In Mumbai's Oshiwara

Veteran actress and BJP politician Hema Malini has sold two of her apartments in Oshiwara, Andheri West, in Mumbai, for a total of Rs 12.50 crore. The transactions, reviewed by property portal Square Yards on the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) website, were registered in August 2025.

Both the properties are located in Oberoi Springs, one of the most prominent residential complexes in Oshiwara. Each apartment, with a carpet area of 847 sq. ft. (approx. 79 sq. m.) and built-up area of 1,017 sq. ft. (approx. 94.46 sq. m.), was sold for Rs 6.25 crore.

The deals included one car parking space per flat. According to the documents, each transaction attracted a stamp duty of Rs 31.25 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000.

Oshiwara and the wider Andheri West area continue to remain among Mumbai’s most sought-after residential hubs. Known for luxury high-rises, entertainment avenues, and a thriving social scene, the locality enjoys excellent connectivity through the Western Express Highway, SV Road, suburban railway, and the Versova-Ghatkopar Metro corridor, ensuring quick access to business districts like BKC, Goregaon, and Andheri East.

With its robust social infrastructure, premium housing options, and strong rental demand, Andheri West remains a hotspot for both homebuyers and investors.

Recently, several celebrities like Randeep Hooda, Jaideep Ahlawat, Gurmeet Choudhary, Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar, Ronit Bose Roy and Kartik Aaryan have purchased properties in the area.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hema Malini was last seen in the film Shimla Mirchi which released in 2020.

Often hailed as Bollywood’s "Dream Girl," Hema Malini rose to prominence as one of the most celebrated actresses of the 1970s and 1980s. A trained Bharatanatyam dancer, she has showcased her art on prestigious stages across the globe. Currently, she is also serving as the Member of Parliament from Mathura.