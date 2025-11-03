 Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 3: Tulsi Plans To Expose Ranvijay, Kiran Grows Suspicious About Mihir's LA Trip
Angad and Vrinda visit a tantrik, who reveals that Mitali is possessed and asks them to bring her on Amavasya. Meanwhile, Kiran returns from New York and learns Mihir was recently in Los Angeles with a woman. Though he assumes it was Tulsi, the latter denies it, leaving Kiran suspicious. Tulsi and Mihir clash over Ranvijay, and Tulsi plans to expose him.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 11:05 PM IST
article-image

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, Episode 98

Angad and Vrinda visit a tantrik to discuss Mitali's condition, who then reveals that there is a spirit inside her body. The tantrik tells them to bring Mitali to him on Amavasya, assuring them that he will handle the rest. Just then, Angad receives a call from Tulsi, and he and Vrinda leave.

At Shantiniketan, Kiran surprises Tulsi and Mihir as he returns from New York for Angad's wedding, leaving the entire family delighted. Later, Kiran receives a phone call from a friend in New York, who asks him to meet. Kiran replies that he is at his brother Mihir's home in Mumbai, to which his friend reveals that Mihir was actually staying at his hotel in Los Angeles. The friend apologises to Kiran for the incident that happened in LA, leaving Kiran confused. The friend explains that Mihir had been intoxicated and that someone might have spiked his drink, adding that a lady took care of him. While the friend is referring to Noina, Kiran assumes he is talking about Tulsi.

article-image

Ranvijay arrives at Shantiniketan for Angad's mehendi ceremony, upsetting Tulsi. She asks Mihir why Ranvijay is at their family function. Mihir reveals that he invited Ranvijay himself. Tulsi reminds him that she had told him before that Ranvijay is not the right match for Pari and that he is Suhas’ friend who once misbehaved with Vrinda. The two begin arguing, but Mihir remains adamant, saying he is only thinking about Pari’s happiness. Pari intervenes, accusing Tulsi of always opposing her happiness and siding with Mihir.

Kiran overhears their argument and later asks Pari what is going on. Pari then tells him everything about Mihir and Tulsi's fights, how Mihir left the house and started staying at his office, and how a new problem seems to arise every day. This leaves Kiran worried about how much things have changed.

Mihir and Tulsi continue to argue about Ranvijay. Mihir tells Tulsi that she should not create any more obstacles and leaves. Kiran asks Tulsi what has happened, but she insists that everything is fine. Kiran then questions why Tulsi didn't tell him that she had gone to LA and didn't meet him, but she tells him that she did not go to LA with Mihir since her passport was missing. Kiran recalls his friend's mention of a 'lady' who took care of Mihir, confused about who that woman was.

Ranvijay informs Mihir that, as per his wish, his parents will attend the sangeet ceremony the next day. Mihir expresses happiness, saying he will finally meet them and thanks Ranvijay for bringing back joy into Pari’s life.

Tulsi, however, questions Mihir about inviting Ranvijay's parents when she had already told him that Ranvijay is not a good person. Pari gets frustrated. Mihir declares that it's the right time to announce Pari and Ranvijay's engagement. He brings up the past incident where Tulsi spoke against Pari in court.

Noina intervenes and tries to explain to Tulsi that this time she is wrong, insisting that Ranvijay is a good person who genuinely cares for Pari's happiness. She reminds Tulsi how Ranvijay even got Suhas jailed after the fire incident despite being his friend.

As Noina continues to convince Mihir, he interrupts and tells Tulsi to stop, declaring that it's final, he will meet Ranvijay’s parents and announce their engagement.

Later, Tulsi confides in Ritik, saying she has tried to talk to Mihir multiple times about Ranvijay, but he doesn't seem to understand. She admits that so far, all she has done is talk without any proof against him, adding that now, they must find evidence to expose Ranvijay.

