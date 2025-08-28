Fateh Actor Sonu Sood Sells His Apartment In Mumbai For ₹ 8.10 Crore

Instagram: Sonu Sood

Actor Sonu Sood, who welcomed Ganpati Bappa to his house on Wednesday, has sold his apartment in Mahalaxmi, Mumbai, for Rs. 8.10 crore. The apartment is in Lokhandwala Minerva, a supertall skyscraper.

According to documents reviewed by Square Yards, the transaction happened this month. The apartment that Sonu has sold has a carpet area of 1,247 sq.ft. and a built-up area of 1,497 sq. ft. Along with the apartment, there are two parking spaces as well. For stamp duty, a payment of Rs. 48.60 lakh was made, and registration charges were of Rs. 30,000.

The actor had bought the property for Rs. 5.16 crore in 2012, so now, after 13 years, he has made a profit of Rs. 2.94 crore.

Sonu Sood Movies

Sonu Sood was last seen in Fateh, which hit the big screens in January this year. The film was written, produced, and directed by Sonu. It received mixed responses from critics and collected Rs. 13.35 crore at the box office.

While talking about making his directorial debut with Fateh, Sonu had told ANI, "I truly enjoyed directing the film, and it is about the experience and satisfaction you get as a director, so of course, get ready for the second soon."

Currently, Sonu has no films lined up that are officially announced. But we are sure that his fans are eagerly waiting to watch him on the big screens. Apart from Bollywood, the actor has left a strong mark in the South film industries as well.

Sonu Sood Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi

Sonu Sood on Wednesday welcomed Ganpati Bappa to his house, and he took to Instagram to share some pictures from his Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.