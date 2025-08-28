 Fateh Actor Sonu Sood Sells His Apartment In Mumbai For ₹ 8.10 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentFateh Actor Sonu Sood Sells His Apartment In Mumbai For ₹ 8.10 Crore

Fateh Actor Sonu Sood Sells His Apartment In Mumbai For ₹ 8.10 Crore

Actor Sonu Sood has sold his apartment in Mahalaxmi, Mumbai, for Rs. 8.10 crore. The apartment is in Lokhandwala Minerva, a supertall skyscraper. The actor had bought the property for Rs. 5.16 crore in 2012.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 12:05 PM IST
article-image
Instagram: Sonu Sood

Actor Sonu Sood, who welcomed Ganpati Bappa to his house on Wednesday, has sold his apartment in Mahalaxmi, Mumbai, for Rs. 8.10 crore. The apartment is in Lokhandwala Minerva, a supertall skyscraper.

According to documents reviewed by Square Yards, the transaction happened this month. The apartment that Sonu has sold has a carpet area of 1,247 sq.ft. and a built-up area of 1,497 sq. ft. Along with the apartment, there are two parking spaces as well. For stamp duty, a payment of Rs. 48.60 lakh was made, and registration charges were of Rs. 30,000.

Read Also
Sonu Sood Gives ₹1.50 Lakh To Fish Venkat's Family After His Death Due To Kidney Disease
article-image

The actor had bought the property for Rs. 5.16 crore in 2012, so now, after 13 years, he has made a profit of Rs. 2.94 crore.

Sonu Sood Movies

FPJ Shorts
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Urges Centre For Immediate Relief As US 50% Tariff Hits Tiruppur Exports, Jobs At Risk
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Urges Centre For Immediate Relief As US 50% Tariff Hits Tiruppur Exports, Jobs At Risk
Why Is the US Punishing India, But Not China, For Buying Russian Oil? | Explained
Why Is the US Punishing India, But Not China, For Buying Russian Oil? | Explained
'Just Say You Have Been In Jail...': Fans Troll RCB For Breaking Their Social Media Silence 84 Days After Chinnaswamy Stampede
'Just Say You Have Been In Jail...': Fans Troll RCB For Breaking Their Social Media Silence 84 Days After Chinnaswamy Stampede
'Meri Chest & Personal Parts Pe...': Elderly Dog Feeders Brutally Thrashed, Left Bloodied By Lawyer In Delhi's Paschim Vihar; Shocking Video
'Meri Chest & Personal Parts Pe...': Elderly Dog Feeders Brutally Thrashed, Left Bloodied By Lawyer In Delhi's Paschim Vihar; Shocking Video

Sonu Sood was last seen in Fateh, which hit the big screens in January this year. The film was written, produced, and directed by Sonu. It received mixed responses from critics and collected Rs. 13.35 crore at the box office.

While talking about making his directorial debut with Fateh, Sonu had told ANI, "I truly enjoyed directing the film, and it is about the experience and satisfaction you get as a director, so of course, get ready for the second soon."

Currently, Sonu has no films lined up that are officially announced. But we are sure that his fans are eagerly waiting to watch him on the big screens. Apart from Bollywood, the actor has left a strong mark in the South film industries as well.

Read Also
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Govinda, Ananya Panday, Sonu Sood & Other Bollywood Actors Celebrate Ganpati...
article-image

Sonu Sood Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi

Sonu Sood on Wednesday welcomed Ganpati Bappa to his house, and he took to Instagram to share some pictures from his Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Fateh Actor Sonu Sood Sells His Apartment In Mumbai For ₹ 8.10 Crore

Fateh Actor Sonu Sood Sells His Apartment In Mumbai For ₹ 8.10 Crore

Bigg Boss 19: 'Mujhe Chahiye Par...', Gaurav Khanna Reveals Wife Akanksha Chamola Doesn't Want Kids

Bigg Boss 19: 'Mujhe Chahiye Par...', Gaurav Khanna Reveals Wife Akanksha Chamola Doesn't Want Kids

French Montana Engaged To Dubai's Princess Sheikha Mahra: What's The Age Gap Between Them?

French Montana Engaged To Dubai's Princess Sheikha Mahra: What's The Age Gap Between Them?

Spanish Actress Verónica Echegui Dies At 42 After Secret Battle With Cancer

Spanish Actress Verónica Echegui Dies At 42 After Secret Battle With Cancer

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 August 27 Written Update: Tulsi Loses Cool After Gayatri Mentions...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 August 27 Written Update: Tulsi Loses Cool After Gayatri Mentions...