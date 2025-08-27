Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Govinda, Ananya Panday, Sonu Sood & Other Bollywood Actors Celebrate Ganpati Festival

By: Murtuza Iqbal | August 27, 2025
Amid the divorce rumours, Govinda and wife Sunita Ahuja celebrate Ganpati festival together.
Varinder Chawla
Govinda poses with his handsome son, Yashvardhan, during Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.
Varinder Chawla
Like every year, Sonu Sood welcomed Ganpati Bappa to his home this year as well.
Varinder Chawla
Sonu Sood poses with his wife Sonali Sood and son during Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.
Varinder Chawla
Tusshar Kapoor dons a traditional look during the Ganpati aarti.
Varinder Chawla
Isn't Divya Dutta looking stunning while posing with her cute Ganpati Bappa?
Varinder Chawla
Ananya Panday shared this picture and wrote, "Welcome home my favouritestttt Bappa."
Ananya poses with her father, Chunky Panday, and mother Bhavna Pandey, during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.
Sharvari shared this cute picture and wrote, "बाप्पा मोरया! 😁✨ Happy Ganesh Chaturthi ~ श्री गणेश चतुर्थीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा 🙏🏻🌼 Always my happpppiiessst during this time of the year! May your days too be filled with love, laughter & lots of modaks!"