Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Govinda, Ananya Panday, Sonu Sood & Other Bollywood Actors Celebrate Ganpati Festival

By: Murtuza Iqbal | August 27, 2025

Amid the divorce rumours, Govinda and wife Sunita Ahuja celebrate Ganpati festival together.

Varinder Chawla

Govinda poses with his handsome son, Yashvardhan, during Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.

Varinder Chawla

Like every year, Sonu Sood welcomed Ganpati Bappa to his home this year as well.

Varinder Chawla

Sonu Sood poses with his wife Sonali Sood and son during Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.

Varinder Chawla

Tusshar Kapoor dons a traditional look during the Ganpati aarti.

Varinder Chawla

Isn't Divya Dutta looking stunning while posing with her cute Ganpati Bappa?

Varinder Chawla

Ananya Panday shared this picture and wrote, "Welcome home my favouritestttt Bappa."

Instagram

Ananya poses with her father, Chunky Panday, and mother Bhavna Pandey, during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.

Instagram

Sharvari shared this cute picture and wrote, "बाप्पा मोरया! 😁✨ Happy Ganesh Chaturthi ~ श्री गणेश चतुर्थीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा 🙏🏻🌼 Always my happpppiiessst during this time of the year! May your days too be filled with love, laughter & lots of modaks!"

Instagram