 Actor Ashish Warang, Who Worked With Amitabh Bachchan & Akshay Kumar, Dies At 55
Actor Ashish Warang, Who Worked With Amitabh Bachchan & Akshay Kumar, Dies At 55

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 07:46 PM IST
article-image

Actor Ashish Warang, who has been a part of some popular Bollywood films, passed away on Friday (September 5). He was 55. While the exact cause of his death has not yet been officially confirmed, reports suggest that the actor had been unwell for some time.

News of his untimely demise has left the film fraternity and fans shocked.

Warang was widely recognised for his supporting roles in several successful Hindi films, including Sooryavanshi, Mardaani, Simmba, Cirkus and Ek Villain Returns. His performances, particularly in police characters, earned him praise from audiences.

Beyond films, he was also active in Marathi television serials, cinema, and commercials.

article-image

Over his career, Ashish worked alongside some of the biggest names in Indian cinema such as Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Ashutosh Rana, John Abraham, and filmmaker Rohit Shetty. He often shared glimpses of these collaborations on social media.

On his Instagram account, Warang had posted pictures and videos with celebs like Ranveer, Kartik Aaryan, Akshay, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Big B, Shikhar Dhawan and many more.

Known for his dedication and sincerity toward his craft, Warang leaves behind a legacy that spans multiple industries and platforms. His passing marks the loss of a talented actor who had carved a niche for himself with memorable performances.

