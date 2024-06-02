Gullak Season 4 OTT Release Date: Everything About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch | A still from the trailer

Gullak is a comedy-drama starring Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta and Harsh Mayar in the leading. Season 4 of the series is set to premiere on OTT in June 2024.

Sony Liv, the streaming platform unveiled the trailer of the series on Instagram and captioned, “Lekar Parenting ke kuch khaas kisse, aa rahi hain Shanti Mishra.#GullakS4 streaming from 7th June exclusively on Sony LIV.”

Release date and platform of Gullak Season 4

The fourth season of the series will premiere from June 7 onwards and the audience can watch the comedy-drama on Sony Liv.

Plot

The series revolves around the Mishra family, exploring the dynamics between parents and children and the impact of their interactions with the people around them.

The upcoming season will focus on Anand (Vaibhav) and Aman (Harsh) as they navigate adulthood and their evolving relationship with their parents. The series promises to deliver a blend of laughter, nostalgia, and drama for its audience.

Cast and production of Gullak Season 4

The series cast includes Jameel Khan as Santosh Mishra, Geetanjali Kulkarni as Shanti Mishra, Harsh Mayar as Aman Mishra, Vaibhav Raj Gupta as Anand Mishra, Saad Bilgrami, Deepak Kumar Mishra, Gaurav Sarathe, Sunita Rajwar.

The series is created and helmed by Shreyansh Panday. It is produced by Arunabh Kumar under The Viral Fever Media Labs.