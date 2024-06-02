Star Wars - The Acolyte OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch 

Star Wars: The Acolyte OTT Release Date: Everything About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch | A still from the trailer

Star Wars: The Acolyte is a science fiction series starring Amandla Stenberg and Lee Jung-Jae in the main roles. It will release in June 2024.

Release date and platform of Star Wars: The Acolyte

The show is an adaptation of George Lucas' Star Wars. The much-anticipated series, The Acolyte, is set to make its debut online on June 4, 2024. Star Wars lovers can watch the series on Disney+ Hotstar. According to reports, only the first two episodes of this epic saga will release on June 4, 2024, and the rest will follow later.

Plot

The series is set a century before the events of Star Wars. It revolves around a Jedi Master who teaches a group of students to perceive life through their inner vision rather than relying on their eyes, which can deceive. In the trailer, the teacher asks the students what they see, and their responses vary from seeing life to balance, while one student only sees fire.

The story unfolds as this particular student grows up and starts using the dark force for selfish purposes, causing concern for the teachers. The plot revolves around the Jedi's response to this situation and the potential consequences as dark forces attempt to rule over the planet.

Cast and production

Star Wars: The Acolyte features Amandla Stenberg as Osha, Manny Jacinto as Qimir, Lee Jung-Jae as Soi, Charlie Barnett as Yord Fander, Jodie Turner-Smith as Mother Aniseya, Margarita Levieva, Joonas Suotamo, Dean Charles Chapman, Rebecca Henderson as Vernestra and Carrie Anne Moss as Indara, with others.

It is directed by Leslye Headland and produced by Eileen Shim, Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, and Rob Bredow under Lucasfilm. James Friend and Chris Teague did the cinematography. The series is edited by Miikka Leskinen.