 Star Wars - The Acolyte OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch 
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentStar Wars - The Acolyte OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch 

Star Wars - The Acolyte OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch 

The eight episodic science fiction drama thriller is based on George Lucas's Star Wars 

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, June 02, 2024, 02:49 PM IST
article-image
Star Wars: The Acolyte OTT Release Date: Everything About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch  | A still from the trailer

Star Wars: The Acolyte is a science fiction series starring Amandla Stenberg and Lee Jung-Jae in the main roles. It will release in June 2024.

Release date and platform of Star Wars: The Acolyte

The show is an adaptation of George Lucas' Star Wars. The much-anticipated series, The Acolyte, is set to make its debut online on June 4, 2024. Star Wars lovers can watch the series on Disney+ Hotstar. According to reports, only the first two episodes of this epic saga will release on June 4, 2024, and the rest will follow later.

Plot 

The series is set a century before the events of Star Wars. It revolves around a Jedi Master who teaches a group of students to perceive life through their inner vision rather than relying on their eyes, which can deceive. In the trailer, the teacher asks the students what they see, and their responses vary from seeing life to balance, while one student only sees fire.

The story unfolds as this particular student grows up and starts using the dark force for selfish purposes, causing concern for the teachers. The plot revolves around the Jedi's response to this situation and the potential consequences as dark forces attempt to rule over the planet.

Read Also
Vigil Season 2 OTT Release Date: Everything About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
article-image

Cast and production 

Star Wars: The Acolyte features Amandla Stenberg as Osha, Manny Jacinto as Qimir, Lee Jung-Jae as Soi, Charlie Barnett as Yord Fander, Jodie Turner-Smith as Mother Aniseya, Margarita Levieva, Joonas Suotamo, Dean Charles Chapman, Rebecca Henderson as Vernestra and Carrie Anne Moss as Indara, with others.

It is directed by Leslye Headland and produced by Eileen Shim, Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, and Rob Bredow under Lucasfilm. James Friend and Chris Teague did the cinematography. The series is edited by Miikka Leskinen. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Janhvi Kapoor On Making Debut In South Cinema: 'Somehow Makes Me Feel Closer To My Mom Sridevi'

Janhvi Kapoor On Making Debut In South Cinema: 'Somehow Makes Me Feel Closer To My Mom Sridevi'

Man SLAPPED Raveena Tandon & Pulled Her By Hair Amid Brawl, Claims Source - CCTV Footage From...

Man SLAPPED Raveena Tandon & Pulled Her By Hair Amid Brawl, Claims Source - CCTV Footage From...

Shanaya Kapoor Poses With Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday In ₹92k Backless Silk Dress In Italy

Shanaya Kapoor Poses With Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday In ₹92k Backless Silk Dress In Italy

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh Files Petition To Drop Father's Surname

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh Files Petition To Drop Father's Surname

Aditya Roy Kapur On Keeping His Personal Life Private Amid Ananya Panday Breakup Rumours: 'I Keep...

Aditya Roy Kapur On Keeping His Personal Life Private Amid Ananya Panday Breakup Rumours: 'I Keep...