 Vigil Season 2 OTT Release Date: Everything About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
The British drama is directed and written by Tom Edge.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, May 31, 2024, 07:10 PM IST
Vigil Season 2 OTT Release Date: Everything About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Vigil is a crime thriller drama starring Suranne Jones in the lead. The first season was released in December 2023 and promises action scenes filled with twists and turns. It is currently streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Vigil Season 2?

Season 2 of the drama is streaming on Lionsgate Play. UK based audience can enjoy watching the show on Peacock. The streaming platform has shared the trailer of the series on X and wrote, “The official 'Vigil Season 2' trailer has arrived. Watch it now and prepare for an unforgettable experience  #TrailerRelease #VigilSeason2 #Lionsgateplay.”

Plot 

The series centres around Amy Silva, a Scottish police officer who investigates the mysterious murder of a sailor found dead on the royal submarine Vigil. She decides to enter the submarine, where the murder took place, with someone she knows well to uncover the truth.

She discovers that the sailor was not killed accidentally but was murdered in a coordinated attack on the submarine officer. However, there is more to the story that she is unaware of. Will she be able to uncover the truth or become entangled in the web of the investigation?

Cast and production of Vigil Season 2

The series features Suranne Jones, Rose Leslie, Dougray Scott, Gary Lewis, Adam James, Romola Garai, Connor Swindells, and Chris Jenks, with others. It is directed and written by Tom Edge, and it was produced by Angie Daniell under World Productions. The music is composed by Berenice Scott and Glenn Gregory.

