The First Omen OTT Release Date: Everything About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

The First Omen is a horror thriller that was released on April 5, 2024 starring Nell Tiger Free and Tawfeek Barhom in the lead roles. The film is streaming on OTT.

Where To Watch The First Omen?

The horror film is a prequel to The Omen, which was released in 1976. Audiences can watch the movie on Disney + Hotstar and Hulu.

Plot

The film centres around a young girl named Margaret who works at a church in Rome and takes care of orphans, especially children. Everything was going well until she learned about the Antichrist, which led her to question her belief in God. As evil lurks in the city and terror spreads among people, what will she do? Will she be able to restore her belief?

Cast

The film features Nell Tiger Free as Margaret, Sonia Braga as Sister Silva, Ralph Ineson as Father Brenna, Chales Dance as Father Harris, Tawfeek Barhom as Father Gabriel, Nicole Sorace as Carlita, Bill Nighy as Cardinal Lawrence, Ishtar Currie-Wilson as Sister Anjelica, Eva Stevic Ras as Nun, Rachel Hurd-Wood as Katherine Thorn and Andrea Arcangeli as Paolo, among others.

Production

The film is directed by Arkasha Stevenson and written by David Seltzer. It is produced by David S Goyer and Keith Thomas under Phantom Four. The cinematography is done by Aaron Morton. The first Omen is edited by Amy E Duddleston and Bob Murawski. Mark Korven composed the music and 20th Century Studious distributed the film.