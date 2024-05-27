 Varshangalkku Shesham OTT Release Date: Everything About Plot, Cast & Platform
Varshangalkku Shesham OTT Release Date: Everything About Plot, Cast & Platform

The Malayalam comedy-drama is written, directed, and produced by Vineeth Sreenivasan

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, May 27, 2024, 01:50 PM IST
Varshangalkku Shesham OTT Release Date: Everything About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch | A still from the trailer

Varshangalkku Shesham is a comedy-drama that released on April 11, 2024. It stars Pranav Mohanlal, Nivin Pauly, and Dhyan Sreenivasan in the lead roles. 

The film impressed the audience and received positive reviews from critics. After a successful theatrical run, it is set for an OTT release in June 2024.

When and where to watch Varshangalkku Shesham? 

The Malayalam film is scheduled to release on July 4, 2024, on Sony LIV.

Plot 

The film follows two young men as they set out to achieve fame in the Indian film industry. A Hindu monk predicts that they will become famous and gather a following wherever they go. Unaware of what lies ahead, they leave their hometown and head to a big city to pursue their dreams. However, they soon encounter unexpected challenges. Will the monk's prediction come true, or will they get embroiled in something unexpected?

Cast 

The film stars Pranav Mohanlal as Murali Vishwambaran, Dhyan Sreenivasan as Venu Koothuparambu, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Basil Joseph as Pradeep, Shaan Rahman as Kamaraj, Deepak Parambol as Shakespeare, Prasanth Amaravila and Unni Raja, among others. 

About Varshangalkku Shesham 

Varshangalkku Shesham is written, directed and produced by Vineeth Sreenivasan under Merryland Cinemas. The cinematography is done by Viswajith Odukkathil and Ranjan Abraham edited the film. Amrit Ramnath composed the music and Merryland Release distributed the film. The film reportedly grossed over Rs 80 crore at the worldwide box office.

