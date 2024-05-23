Wanted Man OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch | A still from the trailer

Wanted Man stars Dolph Lundgren and Christina Villa in the lead roles. The film which was released in theatres on January 19, 2024, is scheduled to release on an OTT platform in May 2024.

Release date and platform of Wanted Man

Wanted Man is set to release on May 24, 2024. Lionsgate has acquired the film's streaming rights.

Plot

The movie tells the story of a character named Johanssen, a middle-aged detective. The trailer shows that Johanssen going on a secret mission with marshals in Silverado when two undercover agents get killed in a drug buy. Johanssen sets out to investigate the case and save his and his department's reputation.

However, things become challenging when the marshals get killed. Will he be able to bring the witness to safety and solve the case, or will he get caught in the world of criminals? What happens next is revealed in the film.

Cast and production

The film features Dolph Lundgren as Johansen, Aaron McPherson as Hilts, Roger Cross as Hernandez, Christina Villa as Rosa, Michael Pare as Tinelli, Kelsey Grammer as Brynner and Roger Cross as Hernandez.

The action crime thriller is directed by Dolph Lundgren and written by Michael Worth, Dolph Lundgren and Hank Hughes whereas it is produced by Craig Baumgarten and Dolph Lundgren under Wonder Street and Millennium Media. Joe E Han did the cinematography and Darren C Bui edited the film. The music of the film is composed by Sacha Chaban and it is distributed by Quiver Distribution.