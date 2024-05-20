 Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 1 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform
The fantasy adventurous drama series is sequal to Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

Updated: Monday, May 20, 2024, 05:14 PM IST
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 1 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform | A still from the trailer

Jurassic World:  Chaos Theory Season 1 is animated science fiction that stars all characters of the original series, with Paul-Mikel Williams, Sean Giambrone, and Kausar Mohammed in the lead roles. It will release on OTT in May 2024.

Release date and platform of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 1

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory will premiere on Netflix starting May 24, 2024. This highly anticipated series, consisting of 10 episodes, is set to captivate audiences with its unique blend of adventure and science fiction.

Plot 

The series follows the story of six teenagers who survived the Jurassic world and have now grown up to become adults. They thought they were out of danger, but when they received information about a girl who was mysteriously killed, they realised that numerous dinosaurs had entered and started killing humans. The series depicts their efforts to stop the killings and survive once again.

Cast and production 

Bringing these characters to life is a talented ensemble cast, including Paul-Mikel Williams, Sean Giambrone, Kausar Mohammed, Jenna Ortega, Raini Rodriguez, Ryan Potter, Jameela Jamil, Glen Powell, Stephanie Beatriz, Angus Sampson, and Bradley Whitford as Mitch. The series is directed and produced by Tim Burton.

About Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

The animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous has five seasons and follows six teens who visit a state-of-the-art adventure camp only to find themselves in trouble when the dinosaurs break out of their enclosures. The final season was released on November 15, 2022, and received positive feedback from critics and audiences. According to reports following the success of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory was made.

