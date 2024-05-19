Evil Season 4 OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Platform

Evil Season 4 OTT Release Date: Knoow All About Plot, Cast & Platform | A still from the trailer

The highly anticipated series premiered its first season in 2019, and stars Katja Herbers, Aasif Mandvi, and Mike Colter in the lead roles. The upcoming season will be released digitally in May 2024.

Release date and platform of Evil Season 4

Episode 1 (How To Split an Atom) of Evil Season 4 is scheduled to be released on May 23, 2024.

According to reports, episode 2 (How To Train a Werewolf) will release on May 30, 2024. A fan asked Katja Herbers on X about season 5 of the series, to which she replied, "Yes and no. We are filming 4 extra episodes. They will air together with season 4. So season 4 will consist of 14 episodes. Or of 10 and season 5 of 4. I wish it was more! But we’re having a blast making these eps right now."

Yes and no. We are filming 4 extra episodes. They will air together with season 4. So season 4 will consist of 14 episodes. Or of 10 and season 5 of 4. I wish it was more! But we’re having a blast making these eps right now. https://t.co/1aILW9OU0e — Katja Herbers (@katjaherbers) March 27, 2024

Plot

The series follows Dr Kristen Bouchard, Ben Shakir, and David Acosta as they are hired by the Catholic Church to investigate a case involving supernatural occurrences. However, evil forces soon impact their lives, changing everything. The series reveals how they solve the case to save their lives. After a fan asked

Cast

The series features Katja Herbers as Dr Kristen Bouchard, Aasif Mandvi as Ben Shakir, Mike Colter as David Acosta, Kurt Fuller as Dr Kurt Boggs, Michael Matulis, Skylar Gray as Lila Bouchard, Dalya Knapp as Laura Bouchard, Christine Lahti as Sheryl Luria, Andrea Martin as Sister Andrea and Brooke Bloom as Emily Leroux, among others.

Production

Evil is created by Robert King and Michelle King. The thriller drama is bankrolled by Robyn-Alain Feldman, Thomas J Whelan, Patricia Ione Lloyd, and Aurin Squire under CBS Studious and King Size Productions.