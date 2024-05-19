 Evil Season 4 OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Platform
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentEvil Season 4 OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Platform

Evil Season 4 OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Platform

The supernatural thriller drama is directed by Michelle King and Robert King.

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, May 19, 2024, 03:47 PM IST
article-image
Evil Season 4 OTT Release Date: Knoow All About Plot, Cast & Platform | A still from the trailer

The highly anticipated series premiered its first season in 2019, and stars Katja Herbers, Aasif Mandvi, and Mike Colter in the lead roles. The upcoming season will be released digitally in May 2024.

Release date and platform of Evil Season 4

Episode 1 (How To Split an Atom) of Evil Season 4 is scheduled to be released on May 23, 2024.

According to reports, episode 2 (How To Train a Werewolf) will release on May 30, 2024. A fan asked Katja Herbers on X about season 5 of the series, to which she replied, "Yes and no. We are filming 4 extra episodes. They will air together with season 4. So season 4 will consist of 14 episodes. Or of 10 and season 5 of 4. I wish it was more! But we’re having a blast making these eps right now."

Plot 

The series follows Dr Kristen Bouchard, Ben Shakir, and David Acosta as they are hired by the Catholic Church to investigate a case involving supernatural occurrences. However, evil forces soon impact their lives, changing everything. The series reveals how they solve the case to save their lives. After a fan asked

Read Also
Outer Range Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform
article-image

Cast 

The series features Katja Herbers as Dr Kristen Bouchard, Aasif Mandvi as Ben Shakir, Mike Colter as David Acosta, Kurt Fuller as Dr Kurt Boggs, Michael Matulis, Skylar Gray as Lila Bouchard, Dalya Knapp as Laura Bouchard, Christine Lahti as Sheryl Luria, Andrea Martin as Sister Andrea and Brooke Bloom as Emily Leroux, among others.

Read Also
Krishnamma OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform
article-image

Production

Evil is created by Robert King and Michelle King. The thriller drama is bankrolled by Robyn-Alain Feldman, Thomas J Whelan, Patricia Ione Lloyd, and Aurin Squire under CBS Studious and King Size Productions. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

7 Best Films Of Rashmika Mandanna That You Should Not Miss On OTT

7 Best Films Of Rashmika Mandanna That You Should Not Miss On OTT

Bhumi Pednekar Carries ₹1.62 Lakh Fendi Bucket Bag On Lunch Date With Sister Samiksha

Bhumi Pednekar Carries ₹1.62 Lakh Fendi Bucket Bag On Lunch Date With Sister Samiksha

Evil Season 4 OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Platform

Evil Season 4 OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Platform

Avneet Kaur Flaunts Her Curves In Brown Cami Midi Bodycon Dress

Avneet Kaur Flaunts Her Curves In Brown Cami Midi Bodycon Dress

'Videsh Jaate Hi Angrez Jaag Jata Hai': Kiara Advani TROLLED By Netizens For Faking Her Accent At...

'Videsh Jaate Hi Angrez Jaag Jata Hai': Kiara Advani TROLLED By Netizens For Faking Her Accent At...