Krishnamma OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform | A still from the trailer

Krishnamma stars Satyadev in the main role. The Telugu action drama, written and directed by VV Gopala Krishan, was released in cinemas on May 10, 2024, and after a week, it is streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Krishnamma?

The action drama is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. After the theatrical release, the film collected Rs 5.40 crore at the box office. The film received good reviews and responses from audiences and critics.

Plot

The movie focuses on the bond of three friends who grew up together. The trailer shows them promising to stay together forever but they soon encounter something horrific. Will they remain loyal to each other and dedicated to their friendship?

Cast and production

Along with Satyadev, the film features Athira Raj, S Nandagopal, Raghu Kunche and Archana Iyer, Satyam Rajesh and Laxman Meesala. It is produced by Krishna Kommalapati under the banner of Arunachala Creations. Tammiraju has done the editing, and Ramesh Eligeti contributed to script writing as a co-writer. The music is composed by Anantha Sriram, and the technical part is handled by Sunny Kurapati.

About Satyadev

Satyadev, also known as Satyadev Kancharana, is an actor who has appeared in films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Bluff Master, Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya, Brochevarevarura, Jyothi Lakshmi, Mana Oori Ramayanam, etc. Satyadev also appeared in The Ghazi Attack.