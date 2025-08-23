Did Anupam Kher Call Raj Shamani 'Fake' After His Advice On Humility Was DELETED On Podcast? Video Goes VIRAL

Photo Via YouTube/ Figuring Out With Raj Shamani

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has allegedly called podcaster Raj Shamani 'fake' in a viral video currently circulating on social media. This comes just days after Kher appeared on Shamani's podcast, Figuring Out With Raj Shamani, where he discussed his acting career, Old Love vs Gen Z Love, jealousy, and more.

Anupam Kher's Dig At Raj Shamani

During his appearance on Chalchitra Talks, while promoting his film Tanvi the Great, Kher indirectly took a dig at someone he did not name. However, netizens were quick to speculate that he was referring to Raj Shamani, given their recent podcast interaction.

What Anupam Kher Said

He mentioned that he recently appeared on a podcast, where the host asked him to give some advice to him. "I didn't say it on my own. Then I gave him a long piece of advice. I told him, 'Son, don't let success change you. Success should mean becoming more humble. While you sound humble, the atmosphere in your office feels different. You’ve come from a small town, and that simplicity should remain.'"

Check out the viral video:

Anupam Kher's Advice Deleted From Podcast

Further, Kher revealed that the podcaster, allegedly Raj Shamani, had deleted the portion of his advice from the final episode, which left him feeling disappointed, he said, “That means he is fake. Because you asked me for advice, and then you cut out the part I said. Whenever I hear him talk about genuineness, I’ll always question that."

Raj Shamani is yet to react.

Anupam Kher's Work Front

On the work front, Anupam is currently gearing up for the release of The Bengal Files, where he plays the role of Mahatma Gandhi in Vivek Agnihotri's upcoming film.

The film is based on the Great Calcutta Killings and Noakhali riots of 1946.

Anupam was previously seen in Metro…In Dino, which starred Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Neena Gupta, among others.

He was also seen in Tanvi the Great, where he played the role of Colonel Pratap Raina.