Karan Johar's Son Yash Wears T-Shirt With 'Nepo Baby' Written On It; Says, 'I Don't Want To Be Launched' - Watch Video

Instagram: Karan Johar / Yash Johar

Karan Johar's kids trolling him is surely one of the most entertaining things on social media. On Saturday, August 23, 2025, Karan shared a video on Instagram in which his son, Yash, is seen wearing a t-shirt that has 'Nepo Baby' written on it. The filmmaker in the video tells Yash, "Oh my god! Do you know what this t-shirt says? You are a nepo baby."

So, Yash replies, "Yeah, but I don't want to be launched." To this, Karan replies, "What? Who is launching you anyway?" Check out the video below...

Karan has captioned the video as, "He has a mind of his own. I am HAPPY!!! Ps..T shirts gifted to the twins by •••••• ( oops she made me promise I won’t tell)" Well, now we are wondering who has gifted this t-shirt to Yash.

Netizens React To Karan Johar's Video

A netizen commented, "The only Nepo kid I will be happy you see launched! (All the others disgust me) (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Kangana ko roast krne ka tareeka thoda casual hai (sic)." One more netizen commented, "Yash can't say that launch wala line, ye karan ki saajish hai (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Karan Johar Upcoming Movie

A few days ago, Karan, on one of his Instagram posts, had hinted that he will be directing a movie soon. He wrote, "The Sun … the Sea…. The Clarity … The last year has been a year of internal revaluations , revelations and resolutions…. It almost feels like the onset of the 2.0 version of my life… where you value what you truly have and feel for and the rest you slowly dissolve into emotional oblivion… 2026 is the year I will be back on set.. a promise I have made to myself… because that is not only my happy space and place but also my only calling in life… to tell stories with all the prerequisites of good old fashioned Hindi cinema…"

He further wrote, "It’s in my DNA so why run away from it …( or try to please a bunch of people I don’t know ) The above may sound like a melange of random thoughts but it comes with so much clarity!!!! Seizing the moment not just the day… Love you all …"