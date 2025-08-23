Arjun Bijlani SHUTS Down Divorce Rumours With Wife Neha Swami Days After Emotional Video On 'Tough' Decisions: 'Just Here To Rise'

Arjun Bijlani SHUTS Down Divorce Rumours With Neha Swami Days After Emotional Video On Family & 'Tough' Decisions | Photo Via Instagram

Television actor Arjun Bijlani recently shared an emotional, cryptic video on his social media handle, in which he mentioned making a 'tough decision' in life and hinted at choosing a different path. This led many to speculate that he might be referring to his participation in Bigg Boss 19 or a possible divorce. However, days after the video, Arjun addressed the rumours by sharing a romantic video with his wife, Neha Swami Bijlani.

Arjun Bijlani Shuts Down Divorce Rumours With Wife Neha Swami

On Saturday (August 23), Arjun took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "Every word I said in the last video I meant it. But I said don’t speculate so let me clear it that neither am I doing bb nor am I getting divorced.. just here to RISE."

Arjun's video featured romantic moments with Neha.

Check out the video:



What Arjun Bijlani Said

In the video, Arjun was heard saying, "Thank you for always supporting me and my family, and you guys know how important my family is to me, especially my wife and my son… they have always been with me."

"They have been there in all my ups and downs. But, due to some circumstances, I have to choose a different path. I never thought that I would ever do this. But, I felt that before you know this from somewhere else, I should share it with you," he added.

Bijlani shared, "Sometimes, the circumstances in life are such that you have to make tough decisions. And this is one of the toughest decisions I have made. And so be it. Thank you for always being there. I'm also telling the media that don't speculate anything. I'll give you all the clarity about it very soon. Thank you."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun was last seen as a guest in Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment.

