 'Scary Revelations About Impending Death': Karan Johar Slams Podcasters For Inviting Guests Who Spew Venom About Members Of Film Fraternity
Filmmaker Karan Johar on Saturday shared a long note on his Instagram story in which he slammed podcasters for inviting guests who spew venom and disrespect members of the film fraternity. He also wrote about the death predictions made by psychics and astrologers on podcasts. Read on to know more...

Saturday, August 23, 2025
Karan Johar, on Saturday, shared a long note on his Instagram story in which he slammed one section of podcasters for inviting guests who disrespect the members of the film fraternity. He also posted about the psychics and astrologers giving predictions about people's death.

In a long note, Karan wrote, "While I have utmost respect for credible and respectable members of the media! One sub culture of podcasters (basically chat shows with new age terminology) who have emerged from the woodworks... woods that no GPS can locate... they invite guests who have nothing to lose who haven't been invited since world war 2 and those guests spew venom and say the most disrespectful things about hardworking and legendary members of our fraternity!!!!! This needs to STOP!! (sic)"

He further wrote, "Also psychics and astrologers giving awful and scary revelations even about peoples impending death is both insensitive and disgusting!!! Free speech? YES "CLICKBAIT for followers". NO!!!! (sic)"

Anupam Kher Calls A Podcaster Fake

A video of veteran actor Anupam Kher has gone viral on social media, in which he is talking about a podcaster and calls him fake. While the actor has not taken anyone's name, netizens are speculating that he is talking about Raj Shamani.

Karan shared this post after Kher's video went viral. So, we wonder if he is also hinting at Shamani.

The filmmaker in his post has not mentioned anyone's name. But, a few days ago, an astrologer in an interview with Siddharth Kannan had spoken about Karan's love life, and also about Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's death prediction. So, we wonder if Karan is upset that interview as well.

Nowadays, we are watching many podcasts in which astrologers predict about the relationships of actors, the success of films, the death of celebrities, and more. And of course, those videos get a very good response.

