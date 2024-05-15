Vidya Vasula Aham OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & Cast | Stills from the trailer

Vidya Vasula Aham stars Shivani Rajashekar and Rahul Vijay in the lead roles. It is set to release on an OTT platform in May 2024. According to reports, Vidya Vasula Aham was initially set to release in theatres, however, it will now stream digitally.

Release date and OTT platform of Vidya Vasula Aham

The romance-comedy drama will release digitally on May 17, 2024. Vidya Vasula Aham will premiere on Aha. It is based on love and ego. The trailer of the film was unveiled by the makers on Wednesday.

Plot

The story of the film revolves around a girl named Vidya Vasula and a young man, Vasu. They fall in love and get married, however, soon, the couple starts facing challenges when their egos come into play. The movie reveals what happens next.

Cast and production

The film features Shivani Rajashekar as Vidya Vasula Aham, Rahul Vijay as Vasu, Raghu Babu, Srinivasa Reddy, Tanikella Bharani, Srinivas Avasarala, Mounika Reddy, Abhinaya, Ravi Varma Adduri and Viva Raghav.

Vidya Vasula Aham is produced by Ranjith Kumar Kodali, Navya Mahesh and Chandana Katta under Eternity Entertainment.