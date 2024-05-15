Outer Range Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform | A still from trailer

Season 2 of Outer Range consists of seven episodes and stars Josh Brolin and Imogen Poots in the main roles. The second season was made after the success of season 1, which was released on April 15, 2022. Now, Outer Range will release its season 2 in May, 2024.

Premiere Date and OTT platform of Outer Range Season 2

Outer Range Season 2 is scheduled to premiere digitally on May 16, 2024, and will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. However, only premium members will have access to it. In contrast to the previous season, which followed a weekly schedule, all episodes of season 2 will be released on May 16, 2024.

Plot

The series focuses on a middle-aged man named Royal Abbott and his family. Royal Abbott struggles to keep his family happy and fights for his land, but everything starts changing when he finds a massive mysterious black void in his backyard. The series is based on themes of time travel, drama, mystery, and thriller. It revolves around the mystery of the black void.

Cast

Josh Brolin, who played the main character in the previous season, will reprise his role in the upcoming season. Apart from that, the series features Imogan Poots as Autumn, Lili Taylor as Cecilia Abbott, Tamara Poodemski as Deputy Sheriff, Tom Pelphrey as Perry Abbott, Lewis Pullman as Rhett Abbott, Noah Reid as Billy Tillerson, Isabel Arraiza as Maria Olivares and Shaun Sipos as Luke Tillerson.

Production

The series is produced by Trevor Baker, Naledi Jackson, Andrew Balek and Lucy Thurber under Reunion Pacific Entertainment, Amazon Studious and Plan B Entertainment. The cinematography is done by Drew Daniels, Adam Newport-Berra and Jay Keitel.