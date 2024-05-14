 Ashley Madison: Sex Lies & Scandal OTT Release Date - Know About Plot, Cast & Platform
The three-episodic docuseries is directed by Gagan Rehill and Zoe Hutton

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, May 14, 2024, 05:54 PM IST
article-image
Ashley Madison: Sex Lies & Scandal is a gripping crime series based on true events. It features Miranda Cosgrove, Chad Michael Murray, and Benjamin Bratt. The docuseries is set to release on an OTT platform in May, 2024.

Release date and platform of Ashley Madison: Sex Lies & Scandal

Ashley Madison: Sex Lies & Scandal will release on May 15, 2024. The series will be available on Netflix.

Plot

The series is about a Canadian online dating site called AshleyMadison.com, which was launched in 2002 with the tagline 'Life is Short. Have an Affair.' The site targeted married individuals, encouraging them to engage in extramarital affairs.

Initially, the site was highly profitable, but it was later hacked, leading to the public release of its users' information. The trailer of the series reveals that Ashley Madison had millions of users before it was defamed and banned.

The documentary explores how Ashley Madison's activities ruined marriages and features interviews with individuals involved in the scandal.

All about Ashley Madison: Sex Lies & Scandal

Ashley Madison: Sex Lies & Scandal is directed by Gagan Rehill and Zoe Hutton. It is produced by Chris McLaughlin with executive producer Sophie Jones and Fiona Caldwell.

