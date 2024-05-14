Bridgerton Season 3: Part 1 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform | Stills from the trailer

Bridgerton Season 3: Part 1 stars Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan in the lead roles. The second season consisted of eight episodes and was released on March 25, 2022. Now, the third season is set to release on OTT in May 2024.

Release date and platform of Bridgerton Season 3: Part 1?

Season 3 consists of eight episodes and will premiere on Netflix on May 16, 2024.

According to the makers, Bridgerton Season 3 will be released in two parts. The first part will consist of the four episodes, which will release on May 16, 2024, and the second part, with the last four episodes, will release in June 2024.

Plot

The series centers around the Bridgerton family, consisting of eight siblings: Colin, Daphne, Eloise, Francesca, Gregory, Hyacinth, Anthony, and Benedict.

It is based on Julia Quinn's novel series of the same name.

Cast of Bridgerton Season 3: Part 1

The series features Adjoa Andoh as Agatha, Lorraine Ashbourne as Mrs Varley, Sabrina Bartlett as Siena Rosso, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Basset, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Ben Miller as Archibald, Simone Ashley as Kathani, Rupert Young as Jack and Calam Lynch as Theo Sharpe, among others.

About Bridgerton Season 3: Part 1

The series is created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by Sarada McDermott, Sarah Dollard and Holden Chang under the banner of Shondaland and CVD Productions.